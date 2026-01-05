Improving Access to Care is the First Step Toward Better Health for West Virginians

How an innovative dual-strategy approach using community health fair events & in-home visits improves access to preventive care delivery.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Virginia has long faced some of the highest rates of diabetes in the country, with nearly one in every six adults living with the disease, a rate that is almost double the national average. Many of those diabetics often experience preventable vision loss among other downstream health complications simply due to the lack of convenient access to routine screenings. Missing these critical preventive screenings can negatively impact livelihood, well-being, and overall independence for those same individuals.For years, we’ve seen the same pattern unfold nationwide where people want to take a proactive approach to their health, but common access to care barriers make it difficult or nearly impossible to do so. Transportation challenges, limited appointment availability, time away from work, long drives to clinics, and the cost of care all disproportionately affect many individuals in historically underserved communities.In West Virginia, where more than 500,000 people are enrolled in Medicaid and over 30% live in rural areas, these same barriers are especially pronounced.That’s why we’ve partnered with Wellpoint West Virginia to bring diabetic eye exams and A1C blood test kits directly to their Medicaid members, either in a home-based setting or at trusted community health fair events statewide. We share the common mission of supporting long-term health outcomes while ensuring these Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) factors no longer stand in the way of life-saving preventive care.Through this collaboration, Retina Labs deploys a team of retinal imaging specialists using mobile technology to deliver both diabetic eye exams and A1C blood test kits outside of traditional health care settings, including in-home member visits and community health fair events.This approach isn’t just convenient, it’s transformative.Diabetic retinopathy, which is the leading cause of blindness in working-age adults, often remains asymptomatic until the disease is at an advanced stage. Regular diabetic eye exams can detect issues early and when treatment is most effective. The same is true for A1C testing, which determines how well blood sugar is managed relative to the increased risks of developing kidney and/or heart disease. When these screenings are made accessible and convenient, individuals are far more likely to complete them while avoiding health outcomes that can negatively affect their independence and quality of life.West Virginia leaders recognize the importance of addressing these challenges head-on. The state’s recent application for Rural Health Transformation funding and the governor’s commitment to expanding access to care signals a strong statewide effort to meet people where they are. Our work with Wellpoint West Virginia aligns closely with that vision by making sure preventive care is delivered in a way that works for real people with real lives.This is the power of comprehensive collaboration. When health plans and community partners work together, we can alleviate undue burdens and provide our members with the opportunity to receive care that leads to positive long-term health outcomes. The state’s dedication to breaking down common access to care barriers highlights the work we are already doing through our partnership with Wellpoint West Virginia.If we want to build a healthier and stronger West Virginia, we must continue to support organizations that meet people where they are. Nobody should suffer preventable vision loss among other health complications simply because they are unable to make an appointment. Preventive care should be within reach for every West Virginian, no matter where they live.About Richard Pridham:Richard Pridham, President & CEO of Retina Labs, brings more than 25 years of senior leadership and entrepreneurial experience in the software, technology, and healthcare sectors. Under his guidance, Retina Labs has become a national leader in teleophthalmology and in-home preventive care delivery solutions.About Retina Labs:For over a decade, Retina Labs has been a leader and innovator in teleretinal screening for diabetic eye disease. Retina Labs offers end-to-end diabetic retinopathy screening solutions for primary care practices and health systems as well as comprehensive in-home preventive care screening for health plans. Retina Labs' in-home preventive screenings include diabetic eye exams, bone mineral density scans, and blood pressure monitoring along with HbA1c, kidney health, and colon cancer testing. Retina Labs’ proven approach helps close critical HEDIS gaps in care measures that drive quality improvement and CMS Star Ratings while lowering costs through better disease detection and care management. For more information about Retina Labs, please visit https://www.retina-labs.com/ About Wellpoint West Virginia:Formerly UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia, Inc., Wellpoint West Virginia serves more than 150,000 Medicaid and CHIP beneficiaries living in West Virginia. Wellpoint has served Medicaid beneficiaries in West Virginia since 2003 and WVCHIP members since 2021. For more information about Wellpoint, please visit https://www.wellpoint.com/wv/medicaid

