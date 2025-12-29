Governor Hochul Announces More Than $63 Million Awarded Through Second Round of NY SWIMS to Expand Safe Swimming Access Statewide

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced more than $63 million in capital grants have been awarded to fund 21 projects across New York State through the second round of the New York Statewide Investment in More Swimming (NY SWIMS) Initiative. Administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) and overseen by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, NY SWIMS provides competitive matching grants that help communities build and improve swimming facilities, giving more New Yorkers safe and modern places to swim. Through two rounds of the NY SWIMS program, New York State has awarded $200 million to support 57 projects.

“NY SWIMS has already shown how transformative safe swimming facilities can be for families and neighborhoods,” Governor Hochul said. “This next round of awards continues that progress by giving more communities the resources they need to build and improve the pools and aquatic spaces that support health, safety and year-round recreation. Through Unplug and Play, we’re creating opportunities for New Yorkers to enjoy the outdoors, stay active, and come together.”

Over $34 million is awarded to underserved communities to expand access to safe and reliable public swimming facilities in areas where options have long been limited. These projects will help address long-standing gaps in recreation infrastructure and increase opportunities for water-safety education, youth programming, and warm-weather outdoor activity.

The 21 awarded projects in the second round of NY SWIMS funding include 13 municipal applicants and eight nonprofit organizations, representing more than $87 million in total construction investment and leveraging nearly $25 million in local and philanthropic contributions. Together, these awards span eight Economic Development Regions and will help communities strengthen recreation resources, improve water safety, and create more opportunities for families to stay active.

NY SWIMS supports projects that modernize or build aquatic facilities, including swimming pools, natural swimming areas, bathhouses, mechanical systems, shade structures, lighting, and accessibility upgrades. Applications were evaluated based on community need, public benefit, planning, and readiness for implementation.

The program also advances Governor Hochul’s broader Unplug and Play initiative, which invests in recreation infrastructure and encourages families to spend more time active and outdoors. These improvements will help communities stay cool during extreme heat, expand opportunities for swim instruction, and provide welcoming spaces for year-round and seasonal programming.

Regional Highlights

A full list of awardees is available at dasny.org/swimsround2. Highlights include:

Capital Region – More Than $15 million

City of Schenectady – $8.08 million : Construction of a new pool complex, including a lap pool with activity area, zero-entry section, shallow water features, and a new bathhouse.

: Construction of a new pool complex, including a lap pool with activity area, zero-entry section, shallow water features, and a new bathhouse. City of Watervliet – $7.4 million: Replacement of the existing pool and bathhouse with a modern facility at Town Park.

Central New York – More Than $7 million

City of Cortland – $3.8 million : Renovation of the Yaman Park swimming facility, including an ADA-accessible bathhouse, shoreline restoration, improved beach access, and new shade structures.

: Renovation of the Yaman Park swimming facility, including an ADA-accessible bathhouse, shoreline restoration, improved beach access, and new shade structures. YMCA Fulton – $2.4 million: Renovation of the therapeutic pool, steam room, sauna, and locker room facilities.

Finger Lakes – $3.2 million

City of Rochester – $2.4 million : Improvements to the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center pool, including new lighting, a rebuilt pool deck, HVAC upgrades, and ADA-accessible features.

: Improvements to the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center pool, including new lighting, a rebuilt pool deck, HVAC upgrades, and ADA-accessible features. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County – $800,000: Construction of a new outdoor pool and pool house with unisex restrooms, outdoor showers, and a shade pavilion.

Long Island – More Than $427,000

Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center – $427,358: Upgrades to pool HVAC systems, refinished pool surfaces, ADA lift enhancements, and modernized UV and chemical treatment systems.

Mid-Hudson – More Than $17 million

Village of Kiryas Joel – $6.5 million : Construction of a new indoor and outdoor aquatic complex at Kinder Park.

: Construction of a new indoor and outdoor aquatic complex at Kinder Park. Town of Cornwall – $5.58 million: Replacement of the existing pool with a larger, modern facility and new bathhouse.

Mohawk Valley – $2.6 million

City of Sherrill – $2.6 million: Reconstruction of the Al Glover Pool, including a new zero-entry pool, splash pad, and renovated pool house.

New York City – $5 million

NYC Department of Parks & Recreation – $5 million: Reconstruction of the Haffen Park Pool Complex in the Bronx, including improved accessible entryways, pool deck renovations, and upgrades to the pool house.

Southern Tier – More Than $10 million

YMCA Ithaca & Tompkins County – $6.26 million : Reconstruction of multiple pools, locker room upgrades and addition of a hydrotherapy spa.

: Reconstruction of multiple pools, locker room upgrades and addition of a hydrotherapy spa. Village of Horseheads – $4 million: Replacement of the Thorne Street Park pool and renovation of the pool house.

The NY SWIMS Initiative provides matching capital grants ranging from $250,000 to $10 million to help municipalities and nonprofit organizations modernize aquatic infrastructure. Projects must demonstrate site control, matching funds, and plans that expand public access to safe swimming.

DASNY President & CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “This second round of NY SWIMS awards shows how communities across New York are stepping forward with well-planned projects that will make a real difference for families. DASNY is proud to administer this program and support municipalities and nonprofits as they move from vision to construction. These investments will create safe environments for swimming and recreation while fostering healthier, more connected communities.”

New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “Through Governor Hochul’s leadership, the NY SWIMS program is investing millions of dollars to build and revitalize pools and swimming facilities across the state. This ongoing effort helps New Yorkers learn to swim and stay safe in and around the water. Swimming supports the mission of the ‘Get Offline, Get Outside’ and this next round of grants will restore vital community resources while expanding access to safe, affordable swim opportunities for New Yorkers of all ages.”

State Senator Jose Serrano said, “The New York Statewide Investment in More Swimming (NY SWIMS) Initiative is a vital investment for municipalities and nonprofit organizations to expand access to safe swimming facilities across the state. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks and Recreation, I firmly believe NY SWIMS will build and improve swimming facilities to give New Yorkers safe and modern places to swim. Many thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul and my colleagues in government for working to maintain and expand this important initiative.”