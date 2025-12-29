Quarter to Fitness Launches Women-Only Fitness Guides Emphasizing Sustainable Wellness and Social Responsibility

Healthy Living Guides

Founder’s personal health journey and dedication to animal welfare shape practical fitness solutions for women 25+

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quarter to Fitness, a women-focused fitness and wellness brand, today announced the release of two new women-only fitness guides accompanied by healthy recipe packs, created specifically for women aged 25 and older. The guides reflect the brand’s commitment to sustainable wellness practices and social impact, with a portion of proceeds supporting animal shelters.The two new guides address distinct needs for women in this age group. The first guide focuses on long-term lifestyle wellness, offering short, structured workouts and balanced nutrition guidance designed to integrate seamlessly into daily life. The second guide provides a targeted program for short-term preparation for special occasions—such as weddings, vacations, or other milestone events—offering a focused plan within a defined timeframe.Quarter to Fitness prioritizes moderation, flexibility, and repeatable habits over high-intensity or rigid fitness models. The guides support women seeking a realistic, sustainable approach to movement and nutrition without extreme or restrictive methods.The brand’s methodology was shaped by founder Karol Dugan’s personal health experience. Following a heart condition diagnosis, Dugan reexamined traditional fitness approaches centered on intensity and overexertion. This led her to prioritize recovery, consistency, and long-term sustainability—principles that now underpin the Quarter to Fitness philosophy.During this time, Dugan adopted a dog, an experience that reinforced her new approach. Daily walks and shared routines demonstrated how steady, low-impact movement can be naturally incorporated into everyday life, emphasizing fitness as a supportive practice rather than a performance-driven pursuit.“My health journey transformed how I view exercise,” said Dugan. “Having a dog reminded me that movement doesn’t have to be extreme—it needs to be consistent and sustainable.”Dugan’s passion for animal welfare is also embedded in the business model. A portion of the proceeds from Quarter to Fitness guides is directed to animal shelters, helping provide care, resources, and support for animals in need. The brand frames wellness as extending beyond personal goals to positively impact the wider community.In addition to fitness guidance, the brand offers healthy recipe packs to complement balanced nutrition without promoting restrictive dieting. Together, these resources reflect a practical, long-term approach to wellness informed by lived experience and purpose-driven values.For more information about Quarter to Fitness, visit https://quartertofitness.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.