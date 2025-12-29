Yachtsman South Tower Crosses 50% Sold Milestone as Buyer Demand Remains Strong

Yachtsman Myrtle Beach

Oceanfront condominium project at 1304 N Ocean Blvd. continues strong momentum, with select inventory still available as closings approach in January.

Surpassing the 50% sold milestone at the Yachtsman South Tower is a strong indicator of buyer confidence in both the project and the Myrtle Beach market.” — Brian Piercy of Brian Piercy Group with ERA Real Estate Modo

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brian Piercy Group with ERA Real Estate Modo, today announced that the Yachtsman South Tower, a prominent oceanfront condominium project located at 1304 N Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach, has officially surpassed the 50% sold mark, underscoring continued buyer demand for well-positioned coastal properties.

Since launching sales, the Yachtsman South Tower has experienced consistent interest from both cash and financed buyers, with steady showing activity and strong absorption across multiple units. Despite broader market uncertainty and typical seasonal slowdowns, buyer momentum has remained resilient.

“As the project progressed, demand continued to outpace expectations,” said Brian Piercy. “Crossing the 50% sold threshold reflects both the strength of the asset and the confidence buyers have in this market.”

Closing Timeline Update

In coordination with ownership, lenders, attorneys, insurance providers, and management companies, closings are scheduled to begin in January, following a brief holiday-related pause. In accordance with lender requirements, cash buyers will close first, followed shortly thereafter by buyers utilizing financing.

This structured approach has allowed the project to maintain efficiency and transparency while ensuring a smooth closing process for all parties involved.

Inventory Still Available

While more than half of the building is now under contract, select inventory remains available for qualified buyers. Remaining units continue to attract interest due to their oceanfront location, competitive pricing, and long-term value potential within the Myrtle Beach market.

Buyers interested in remaining opportunities are encouraged to act promptly as inventory continues to tighten.

About Brian Piercy Group

The Brian Piercy Group with ERA Real Estate Modo, is a leading real estate team in the Grand Strand, specializing in residential, condominium, and new construction sales. Known for high-volume production, strategic marketing, and hands-on transaction management, the group represents buyers and sellers across Myrtle Beach and surrounding coastal communities.

