Sustainable Service: ALM Chevrolet South Launches Eco-Friendly Maintenance Program

ALM Chevrolet South now offers GM-backed EV Pre-Paid Maintenance plans in Union City, GA. Simplify your Chevy EV ownership with expert, certified service

We are incredibly excited to support the growing community of EV drivers in Union City, Peachtree City, and all of our surrounding neighborhoods” — Khush Bhatia

UNION CITY, GA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move to support the future of sustainable transportation, ALM Chevrolet South is now an official provider of the GM-endorsed Chevrolet EV Pre-Paid Maintenance plans.

This initiative provides crucial, manufacturer-backed support for the growing number of Chevrolet electric vehicle owners in Union City, Peachtree City, Riverdale, and the surrounding South Atlanta area. The new program is designed to simplify the ownership experience and ensure that every Chevy EV receives expert care from certified professionals.

Official Chevy EV Maintenance Plans Arrive in Union City

As electric vehicles become a more common sight on the roads of South Atlanta, ALM Chevrolet South is taking a leading role in supporting this transition. The dealership is addressing a key question for new EV owners: how to properly maintain their investment for the long haul.

The Truth About Chevy EV Maintenance

It's a common misconception that because a Chevy EV doesn't need oil changes, it doesn't require regular maintenance. To ensure these technologically advanced vehicles continue to perform at their best, Chevrolet has developed a series of official maintenance plans, now available through ALM Chevrolet South.

GM-Backed with Genuine Parts

These are the only EV Pre-Paid Maintenance plans endorsed by Chevrolet and backed by General Motors, offering customers complete peace of mind. Every service is performed by certified Chevrolet technicians using GM Genuine Parts and ACDelco parts, with the added convenience of a zero-dollar deductible.

Three Flexible Plans to Fit Every Chevy EV Driver

Recognizing that every driver's needs are different, the Chevrolet EV Pre-Paid Maintenance program is offered in three distinct tiers. Each plan provides 36 months of coverage, allowing new, pre-owned, or leased Chevrolet EV owners to choose the level of protection that best fits their lifestyle.

The Essential Plan — EV Pre-Paid Maintenance

This foundational plan is designed to cover all essential routine services. It includes a comprehensive annual inspection of the regenerative brakes, battery coolant, and charging port. The plan also covers tire rotations every 7,500 miles, the replacement of one set of wiper blades, and one cabin air filter replacement.

The Plus Plan — EV Pre-Paid Maintenance Plus

For drivers seeking a greater degree of coverage, the Plus plan includes everything from the Essential Care plan and adds several key services. This tier provides for a second set of replacement wiper blades and a second cabin air filter.

Crucially, it also includes one full mechanical wheel alignment, complete with an hour of calibration, to ensure the vehicle tracks true and maximizes tire life.

The Premium Plan — EV Pre-Paid Maintenance Premium

The "Premium" plan offers the highest level of peace of mind, covering nearly all major maintenance items. It includes all services from the Plus plan and adds coverage for significant wear components.

This top-tier plan provides for the replacement of brake pads, front and rear brake rotors, and a 12-volt auxiliary battery, in addition to a full brake-fluid flush and an EV battery coolant flush.

Your Local Partner for the EV Future in South Atlanta

By offering these official, GM-backed programs, ALM Chevrolet South is making a firm commitment to the future of driving in the South Atlanta community. This initiative aims to make the transition to electric vehicle ownership as simple and worry-free as possible.

A Word From Our General Manager

"We are incredibly excited to support the growing community of EV drivers in Union City, Peachtree City, and all of our surrounding neighborhoods," says Khush Bhatia CEO of ALM Chevrolet South. "These GM-backed plans align perfectly with our goal of providing the ultimate customer experience."

"They offer our customers clarity, value, and the assurance that their Chevrolet EV is receiving the best possible care from technicians who know it best. We're proud to be at the forefront of this transition and invite all local EV owners to come learn more."



About ALM Chevrolet South

Chevrolet EV owners in the South Atlanta area who are interested in learning more about these official Pre-Paid Maintenance plans are encouraged to contact the ALM Chevrolet South Service Center. The dealership’s team of certified professionals is ready to answer any questions and help owners choose the plan that is right for them.

ALM Chevrolet South is a leading dealership located at 4395 Jonesboro Rd, Union City, GA 30291, dedicated to serving the South Atlanta metro area, including Peachtree City and Riverdale. With a focus on the ultimate customer experience, the dealership provides a full range of services, ranging from new and used vehicle sales to financing and a state-of-the-art service center.

To book a service appointment or speak with a team member, customers can call 770-756-6472 or visit www.almchevysouth.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.