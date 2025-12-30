KFSHRC Expands Genomics Based Care for Rare and Inherited Diseases

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC), genomics has become a core clinical tool in the care of patients with rare and inherited diseases. The hospital’s programs focus on improving diagnostic accuracy, supporting prevention strategies, and enabling earlier clinical intervention for conditions that often remain undetected or misdiagnosed.One of the key components of this approach is the hospital’s Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis program, which supports the identification of a wide range of inherited disorders prior to pregnancy. By enabling informed reproductive decisions in selected cases, the program contributes to reducing the transmission of serious genetic conditions and supports preventive care at a population level.This work is complemented by the hospital’s Whole Genome Sequencing initiatives, which are used to support diagnosis and clinical decision making in patients with suspected inherited disease. Genomic analysis is particularly relevant in populations where consanguinity is more common, allowing clinicians to identify disease causing variants and clarify complex or unclear clinical presentations.Genomic programs at KFSHRC also support research into rare disease patterns and inheritance. Clinical findings from affected families contribute to a growing body of knowledge used to improve diagnosis, guide counseling, and inform long term care strategies. These efforts are conducted within established ethical and governance frameworks that prioritize patient consent, data protection, and clinical relevance.In parallel, genomic sequencing has been applied in selected investigations beyond rare disease, including infection related cases where standard diagnostic methods were insufficient. Such applications support broader patient safety and antimicrobial stewardship efforts when used under defined clinical indications.Through the integration of genomics into routine care pathways, KFSHRC continues to strengthen its ability to manage inherited and rare conditions using evidence based, precision oriented approaches that align clinical practice with long term health outcomes.KFSHRC ranks first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It also holds the highest valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region, according to Brand Finance 2024, and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

