Food & Beverage Magazine Names Metafoodx an Editor’s Top Pick for 2025

Food & Beverage Magazine recognizes Metafoodx for advancing data-driven foodservice operations and waste prevention.

SAN JOSE , CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metafoodx, the AI-powered platform helping commercial kitchens reduce food waste and improve operational decision-making, has been named an Editor’s Top Pick in Food & Beverage Magazine’s August 2025 Industry Innovation Leaders issue. The annual list recognizes companies advancing foodservice operations through technology, efficiency, and practical sustainability solutions.Food waste remains a significant operational and financial challenge across the foodservice industry. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, an estimated 30 to 40 percent of the U.S. food supply is wasted each year, with commercial kitchens accounting for a substantial share. For large dining programs, even small inefficiencies in forecasting and production can translate into tens of thousands of dollars in unnecessary food costs annually.Metafoodx earned the Editor’s Top Pick distinction for its use of artificial intelligence and real-time operational data to address this challenge at the point of production. The platform combines scanning devices with a cloud-based dashboard to track what is prepared, what is served, and what remains after service. This real-time visibility allows kitchen teams to identify overproduction patterns as they occur, rather than relying on retrospective waste audits or manual tracking. Metafoodx is providing the AI data infrastructure that makes practical human-centric automation possible in commercial kitchens.Food & Beverage Magazine highlighted Metafoodx for delivering actionable insight that supports more accurate prep decisions, cost control, and sustainability planning across large-scale dining environments. The platform has been widely adopted in higher education, healthcare, workplace dining, and hospitality settings. Customers using Metafoodx have documented reductions in overproduction, improved forecasting accuracy, and measurable food cost savings without adding staff or disrupting service flow.“We built Metafoodx to give kitchens information they have never had before, in a way that fits directly into daily operations,” said Fengmin Gong, CEO and co-founder of Metafoodx. “Being named an Editor’s Top Pick reinforces the importance of giving teams data they can act on in the moment. Kitchens face increasing pressure around labor, costs, and sustainability, and our goal is to make it easier to manage those demands with better visibility.”The recognition adds to a growing list of industry and innovation honors for Metafoodx. In 2025, the company received a Kitchen Innovations Award for technology that improves commercial kitchen performance. Metafoodx has also been recognized with an AI for Good Award for its role in reducing food waste, named to Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech list, and awarded an AI Incentive Grant from the City of San José to support continued development of data-driven sustainability tools.About MetafoodxMetafoodx is a patented, AI-powered food operations platform that helps commercial kitchens reduce waste, optimize production and drive sustainability through real-time data and automation. Trusted by leading universities and food service providers, Metafoodx delivers measurable impact, including over a 50% reduction in food waste and a 200% ROI within weeks of deployment. Metafoodx is a 2025 Kitchen Innovations Awardee, recognized by the National Restaurant Association for advancing efficiency and productivity in food operations. Visit metafoodx.com , and follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.