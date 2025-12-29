South Africa reaffirms commitment to Somalia’s sovereignty and regional stability

South Africa has noted with concern the recent announcement by the State of Israel recognising Somaliland as an independent state.

The recognition constitutes a violation of the Federal Republic of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and a direct threat to peace in the Horn of Africa.

We uphold the African Union’s principle of uti possidetis the sanctity of inherited borders as the continent’s essential safeguard against conflict.

We distinguish unequivocally between decolonisation and secession. The former restores sovereignty; the latter dismantles it. Israel’s action validates fragmentation and risks a domino effect of instability.

South Africa urges the international community to reject this external interference and support a united, stable Somalia.

Enquiries: Mr Chrispin Phiri Ministry Spokesperson

