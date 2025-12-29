MÁXIMO MICCINILLI SELECTED AS TOP GLOBAL CLIMATE AND MOBILITY STRATEGIST OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

MÁXIMO MICCINILLI WILL BE HONORED AT THE INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF TOP PROFESSIONALS ANNUAL AWARDS GALA IN NYC AT THE PLAZA HOTEL

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Máximo Miccinilli as Top Global Climate and Mobility Strategist of the Year 2026 for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two decades of industry experience, Máximo Miccinilli has proven himself an expert in energy, climate, mobility, and strategic public affairs. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, he currently serves as Senior Partner and Senior Vice-President, Head of Energy, Climate and Mobility at FleishmanHillard EU, where he oversees pan-European and global campaigns, guides legislative strategy, and drives impactful communications and policy initiatives for clients across the continent. He works very closely with C-Level and CEOs from all around the world.Over the last years, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership, deep policy insight, and a strong commitment to advancing sustainable strategies and organizational excellence across the European landscape. He is a convinced Atlanticist and supports business and cooperation between the EU and the United States of America.His areas of expertise include, but are not limited to:EU energy and climate policy; international carbon markets and EU CBAM; infrastructure and grid development; strategic public affairs; integrated communications; renewable energy strategy; mobility policy; multi-stakeholder engagement; and sustainability innovation. Known for his forward-thinking approach and ability to navigate complex legislative frameworks, he continues to build trust and deliver measurable results across every initiative he leads.Before embarking on his professional career path, Máximo completed an impressive academic journey that includes a Master of Business Administration from the Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management, a Master’s degree in Law and EU Politics from the College of Europe, and a five-year degree in International Relations, Political Science, and Government from Universidad del Salvador, with concentrations in diplomatic studies, finance, and international public law.Throughout his illustrious career, Máximo Miccinilli has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, Máximo Miccinilli will be considered for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, he will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City for his selection as Top Global Climate and Mobility Strategist of the Year.Alongside his successful career, he remains deeply committed to continued learning and global sustainability. He has completed professional certifications from the Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education in Climate Change and Energy, and from the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) in Business Sustainability Management. His dedication to advancing sustainable policy and fostering meaningful societal impact is reflected in his advisory work, leadership roles, and ongoing engagement with diverse stakeholders across Europe and beyond.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Máximo for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Máximo is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at the gala."Looking back, Máximo attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling, playing tennis and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes his work inspires others to pursue careers in this field and contribute to meaningful progress in energy, climate and sustainability.For more information, please visit: linkedin.com/in/miccinillim About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. 