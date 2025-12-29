Governor Abbott, Texas Delivers Major Public Safety Wins In 2025

TEXAS, December 29 - December 29, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today noted the State of Texas’ significant public safety efforts that are making communities across the state more safe and secure.

"Texas secured major victories this session to give citizens the freedom to live in a secure and safe state,” said Governor Abbott. "We ended the revolving door for violent criminals by passing the strongest bail reform package in history and took violent criminals off our streets through the Repeat Offender Program. With new laws against trafficking, squatters, and cyber threats, Texas is now more safe than ever before. This unwavering accountability, security, and liberty is why Texas is the best state to raise a family, start a business, and live a safe and prosperous life.”

Texas Public Safety Initiatives 2025 Highlights:

Governor Abbott Touts Success Of Ongoing Texas Repeat Offender Program

Earlier this month, Governor Greg Abbott touted the success of the ongoing Texas Repeat Offender Program (TxROP), a joint task force between state and local law enforcement that is cracking down on violent crimes committed by repeat offenders across the greater Houston area.

"The Texas Repeat Offender Program is cracking down on violent criminals terrorizing the streets of the Houston area,” said Governor Abbott. “This past session, I signed the strongest bail reform package in Texas history, including a law that allows judges to deny bail to criminals charged with rape, murder, or human trafficking. The Repeat Offenders Program has advanced the state's public safety mission and put 135 repeat offenders behind bars. The safety of Texans is our top priority, and the state will work to ensure that every Texan can live their lives without fear.”

From October through November:

193 total arrests were made. Of those, 135 were identified as repeat offenders, 121 were identified as high-threat criminal arrests, and 107 were wanted fugitives.

Law enforcement activity has yielded 85 drug seizures, 30 weapon seizures, and three currency seizures. Additionally, the operation has resulted in the recovery of four stolen vehicles and 77 gang encounters.

Texas Apprehends 31 Illegal Immigrant Drivers In Panhandle

Last month, Governor Greg Abbott announced the apprehension of 31 illegal immigrant drivers, mostly licensed out of California, along I-40 during a one-day, joint commercial vehicle enforcement (CVE) operation by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and federal law enforcement.

"Millions of Texans drive on our highways, roads, and streets every day," said Governor Abbott. "When illegal immigrants break the law and illegally drive on our roads, they endanger the lives of countless Texans and Americans. This joint state and federal operation along one of the nation’s longest transcontinental highways removed illegal drivers and unsafe vehicles from Texas roads. While liberal states like California issue licenses to illegal immigrants and risk the lives of Americans, Texas will work with our federal partners to maintain safe roads and apprehend illegal immigrants to protect our communities."

Governor Abbott Signs Anti-Human Trafficking Bills Into Law At Governor's Mansion

In August, Governor Greg Abbott ceremonially signed House Bill 2306 and Senate Bill 1212 into law, imposing the toughest penalties on human traffickers and ensuring offenders who target children and vulnerable Texans stay behind bars.

"I thank all the survivors of human trafficking for stepping up and telling their stories, sharing their insight, and talking about what needs to be done to help their lives," said Governor Abbott. "We want to ensure that we do all we can so that human traffickers never walk the streets of Texas again. These two bills help achieve that goal. Senate Bill 1212 increases the penalty for all human trafficking offenses to a first degree felony. The worst of the worst are human traffickers of children and people with disabilities. House Bill 2306 ensures that those traffickers will serve every single day of their prison sentence behind bars, no parole for the worst of the worst."

House Bill 2306 (Villalobos/Parker) eliminates parole for a defendant convicted of trafficking a persons in all cases when the victim is a child or a disabled individual.

Senate Bill 1212 (Paxton/Kerwin) enhances the ability to prosecute and more effectively punish defendants for human trafficking. This bill also increases the penalty for any conduct constituting the offense of trafficking of a persons to a first-degree felony.

Governor Abbott Signs Bills Protecting Texans From Foreign Adversaries

In August, Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 128, Senate Bill 17, and Senate Bill 1349 into law to protect Texans against threats from hostile foreign adversaries like Russia, Iran, and China.

"It is very simple. Hostile foreign adversaries like China, Russian, Iran, and North Korea, as well as foreign terrorist organizations like Tren de Aragua, must not be allowed to own land in Texas," said Governor Abbott. "They should not be allowed access to our critical infrastructure, and they may not be allowed to exploit our border. Stiff, criminal penalties will be inflicted on those who violate these laws."

House Bill 128 (Orr/Lopez) prohibits sister-city agreements between governmental entities and foreign adversaries while promoting agreements with allies of the United States.

Senate Bill 17 (Kolkhorst/Hefner) prohibits certain countries, individuals, and organizations, including designated transnational criminal organizations, from acquiring real property in Texas.

Senate Bill 1349 (Hughes/Lopez) creates a criminal offense for transnational repression and requires a new training program for law enforcement on the matter.

Governor Abbott Signs Strongest Bail Reform Package In Texas History

In June, Governor Greg Abbott signed into law the strongest bail reform package in Texas history at Crime Stoppers of Houston. Joined by dozens of bail reform advocates and families of victims, the Governor signed Senate Bill 9, Senate Bill 40, House Bill 75, and Senate Joint Resolution 5 to protect Texans by keeping violent, repeat offenders behind bars.

"This session, we confronted a crisis, a revolving door bail system that repeatedly released dangerous criminals back onto the streets," said Governor Abbott. "To the victims and their families, today your pain is answered. Not only are we signing laws that correct the wrongs, your efforts have led to a rewriting of the Constitution of the State of Texas to ensure criminals like those who harmed your families will never be out on the loose again."

Senate Bill 9 (Huffman/Smithee) gives prosecutors the ability to appeal bad bail decisions made in cases involving the most heinous crimes and repeat felons. This bill also ensures only elected judges may reduce the amount or conditions of a bail set by an elected judge.

Senate Bill 40 (Huffman/Smithee) prohibits the use of public funds to pay a nonprofit organization that will then post bail for criminals.

House Bill 75 (Smithee/Huffman) ensures transparency in the initial stages of a criminal case, requiring magistrates provide a written explanation on why they determined an arrest was made without probable cause.

Senate Joint Resolution 5 (Huffman/Smithee) is a constitutional amendment that will require a judge to deny bail to a defendant charged with the most heinous crimes — such as rape, murder, human trafficking — when the state proves the defendant is a threat to public safety or will not show up for trial.

Governor Abbott Signs Texas Cyber Comman Into Law In San Antonio

In June, Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 150 into law to create the Texas Cyber Command, the largest state-based cybersecurity department in America. Passed during the 89th Regular Legislative Session, the Texas Cyber Command leverages the cybersecurity expertise and resources of state, local, and federal partners in San Antonio to protect Texans against cyber threats.

"Our state is under constant attack by cyber criminals, attacks that occur thousands of times every single second of every single day," said Governor Abbott. "Attacks often come from foreign actors from hostile countries like China, Russia, and Iran. They successfully attacked cities, counties, and government agencies in Texas, from Mission to Muleshoe. That changes today. I'm signing a law that creates the Texas Cyber Command. It's ultimate mission is to prevent and protect against cyber breaches. Working together with the Texas Cyber Command, Texas will be on the path to be a national leader in cybersecurity."

House Bill 150 (Capriglione/Parker) creates the Texas Cyber Command, a purpose-built agency in San Antonio whose mission is to defend, respond, and recover from cyber threats.