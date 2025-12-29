Oklahoma Commerce CEO John Budd Announces Barbra Coffee as New Leader of the Office of Economic Development, Growth and Expansion (EDGE)

Today, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce announced that Barbra Coffee will take over as Executive Director of the Oklahoma Office of Economic Development, Growth and Expansion (EDGE). In 2024, legislation was passed creating both EDGE and Community Outreach and Revitalization Enterprise (CORE) at the Department of Commerce.

“Barbra brings more than two decades of economic development experience spanning Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Texas,” said CEO Budd. “After one of the most successful years for economic development in Oklahoma history, her leadership will be instrumental as we continue that momentum and work to make Oklahoma the most business-friendly state in the country.”

Coffee, a Certified Economic Developer (CEcD), currently sits on the Board of Directors for the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute. She most recently served as Director of Economic Initiatives for the City of Tucson, Arizona. Since 2019, Coffee has helped drive the creation of more than 7,000 jobs in Tucson, supporting major company expansions including Raytheon, American Battery Factory, CIS Global and Sion Power, representing more than $2 billion in capital investment.

“I am thrilled to join the team at the Department of Commerce,” said Coffee. “I look forward to working with communities across the state to drive a more resilient future for all Oklahomans by building strong partnerships and creating meaningful collaborations.”

Coffee previously served as Director of Economic Development and Tourism for the City of Henderson, Nevada, where she led high-profile recruitment efforts across advanced manufacturing, financial services and professional sports.