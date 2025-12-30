Vadzo Launches NDAA-Compliant Innova-662 HDR GigE POE Camera for Security, Defense and Smart Cities

Sony IMX662 NDAA Compliant HDR GigE Camera

NDAA Compliant GigE Camera | IMX662 Sony Starvis2 Sensor | Clear HDR | Upto 360º DFOV | ONVIF Profile S, T, G and M | Designed for Day-Night Applications

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vadzo Imaging, an OEM embedded camera manufacturer specializing in production-ready vision platforms, today announced the launch of the Innova-662 HDR Ethernet Camera, an NDAA-compliant ONVIF GigE Camera built on the Sony STARVIS 2 IMX662 sensor.

Designed for day–night operation, the IMX662 HDR Ethernet camera integrates an electromechanical IR-cut filter lens holder, IR LED arrays, and IEEE 802.3af PoE support at the hardware level. The STARVIS HDR GigE camera features such as Clear HDR, Fusion HDR, an onboard dewarping engine supporting up to 360° DFOV, and optimized low-light and night-mode performance. A built-in ONVIF-compliant server stack (Profiles S, T, M, and G) delivers ultra-low-latency streaming, ensuring seamless interoperability with industry-standard VMS platforms and enabling rapid deployment across enterprise and government surveillance networks.

The NDAA-compliant Innova-662 is designed to meet these requirements by ensuring the camera platform contains no restricted components, enabling deployment across U.S. federal, state, and federally funded surveillance program.

Innova-662 HDR GigE PoE Camera: A Close Look at the Main Features

HDR Support - Supports Clear HDR for outdoor environments and Fusion HDR for indoor scenes, making the Innova-662 a resilient STARVIS HDR GigE camera for high-contrast surveillance scenarios.

Low-Light & NIR Performance - Optimized for ultra-low-light imaging with excellent quantum efficiency across visible and near-infrared spectra.

Optics - Supports S-mount (M12) lenses with an automatic IR-cut filter. The camera's advanced onboard ISP and dewarping engine enable support for ultra-- wide-angle optics up to 360° DFOV.

Video Streams & Latency - Simultaneously supports up to three video streams in H.264, H.265, and MJPEG formats. The NDAA-compliant ONVIF GigE camera also supports RTSP and Secure RTSP (RTSPS), enabling ultra-low-latency, encrypted video streaming across Ethernet-based surveillance systems.

Power & Deployment - IEEE 802.3af PoE support enables single-cable installation, simplifying deployment across large-scale enterprise, smart city, and government surveillance networks.

Security & Manageability - Designed for NDAA-regulated environments, the platform supports secure firmware management and controlled access, making it suitable for long-term, mission-critical deployments

VISPA NXT SDK

Innova-662 HDR GigE PoE Camera comes with VISPA NXT SDK, Vadzo's integrated software platform for camera control, video streaming, and hardware management, which makes camera integration and control effortless right from the start. The VISPA NXT SDK gives developers the capability to easily set up and operate the camera for network, based embedded vision applications. Some of the main feature of the VISPA NXT SDK are:

- Camera Controls

- Codec Controls

- Network Controls

- Failsafe Firmware Management

- Security and Role-Based Access Controls

VISPA NXT SDK offers APIs in C, C++, C#, and Python, which facilitates the use of a single codebase for quick integration in different development environments for GigE, based embedded and networked vision systems.

Key Application Areas

Autonomous Ground and Aerial Vehicle - Unmanned aerial vehicle navigation, aerial surveillance, landing assistance, inspection, and mapping in aeronautical and autonomous environments.

Smart Surveillance & Security - Video monitoring day and night, facial recognition, pedestrian safety, and perimeter surveillance.

Traffic & Smart Parking Systems - Traffic flow monitoring, vehicle detection, and parking space management.

Smart Infrastructure - Public safety monitoring and connected city deployments that need reliable networked imaging.

Availability

The Innova-662 HDR GigE PoE Camera is available for order, with volume pricing starting at USD 149 per unit for 5,000 units and USD 129 per unit for 10,000 units. Detailed specifications and evaluation units can be accessed through www.vadzoimaging.com.

About Vadzo Imaging

Vadzo Imaging is an OEM embedded camera company designing and manufacturing production-ready camera solutions across USB, MIPI, GMSL2, FPD Link III, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi interfaces. Vadzo collaborates closely with product companies across security, industrial, smart city, medical, and AI-vision markets to build reliable, NDAA-compliant and deployment-ready imaging systems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.