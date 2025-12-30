OMODA&JAECOO UAE Unleash J8 SHS Super Hybrid Power at Dubai Autodrome

The JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System) in action at Dubai Autodrome during OMODA&JAECOO UAE’s first official test drive experience.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OMODA&JAECOO UAE delivered a high-performance statement with the successful hosting of the first official JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System) test drive experience at the Dubai Autodrome on 24th December, marking a major milestone for the brand in the UAE.The exclusive on-track event brought together OMODA&JAECOO UAE ’s internal teams, authorised dealer partners, and more than 40 leading journalists and influencers, offering them the opportunity to experience the JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System) under real driving conditions while capturing live content and real-time driving impressions.The experience commenced with a dedicated product presentation and track briefing, where attendees were introduced to the JAECOO J8 SHS’s key product highlights and in-depth overview of the Super Hybrid System.At the core of the event was the JAECOO J8 SHS Super Hybrid System (SHS-P) — a third-generation plug-in hybrid technology that redefines expectations within the hybrid SUV segment. The system delivers exceptional horsepower and torque output, with performance comparable to that of a traditional 6.0-litre V12 petrol engine, offering immediate and confident power delivery across city driving, highways, and demanding terrain.Despite its size and luxury positioning, the JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System) accelerates from 0–100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds, placing it among the fastest vehicles in its class and delivering sports-car-like responsiveness combined with SUV capability.During the guided on-track test drive sessions, participants evaluated the JAECOO J8 SHS’s performance, handling, and braking characteristics, while a dedicated parking and manoeuvrability challenge demonstrated the SUV’s agility, control, and ease of use despite its powerful proportions.The Super Hybrid System also sets new benchmarks for driving range and efficiency. With a full tank and full charge, the JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System) offers a combined driving range of over 1,300 kilometres. The vehicle also delivers a pure electric driving range of over 169 kilometres, comfortably covering the typical weekly urban commute for most drivers.Thanks to its advanced third-generation SHS PHEV technology, the vehicle can continue driving without external charging, as the petrol engine intelligently acts as a generator to power the electric system — effectively eliminating range anxiety and making it ideally suited to UAE driving conditions. For fast-paced urban lifestyles, the J8 SHS-P features class-leading fast-charging capability, requiring just 25 minutes to charge from 30% to 80%.Inside, the JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System) complements its performance credentials with a luxury, first-class interior cabin. The cabin is finished with premium NAPPA leather upholstery, 12-way power-adjustable seating, and five massage modes, delivering exceptional comfort and refinement for both driver and passengers.Safety and intelligence are equally prioritised, with the J8 SHS offering up to 10 airbags — the most in its class — and 19 advanced ADAS intelligent driving assistance features, providing comprehensive protection and confidence for daily commuting and long-distance travel.Commenting on the event, Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, said: “The JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System) test drive at Dubai Autodrome demonstrates our confidence in the Super Hybrid System’s performance, technology, and real-world usability. From powerful acceleration and extended range to a premium cabin experience, the J8 SHS has been engineered to meet the expectations of UAE customers who demand both performance and luxury.”The successful debut reinforces OMODA&JAECOO UAE’s commitment to innovation, performance validation, and hands-on engagement with the regional automotive community, as the brand continues to expand its presence across the Emirates.

