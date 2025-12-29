Rewind Recognized as Major Leader in SaaS Data Protection as Organizations Prioritize Resilience Against Cloud Data Loss

Rewind Backups for SaaS Apps

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As organizations rely on an expanding array of SaaS applications to run critical business operations, a growing number are confronting an uncomfortable reality: moving data to the cloud does not mean it is automatically protected. Accidental deletions, misconfigurations, malicious activity, and platform outages continue to expose gaps in how SaaS data is safeguarded, often resulting in operational disruption, compliance violations, and lost revenue.

Rewind, a SaaS backup and recovery platform used by more than 25,000 organizations worldwide, today announced it has been named a Major Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS Data Protection 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52971725, December 2025).

“There is a dangerous assumption that if data lives in the cloud, it is automatically backed up and easily recoverable. That assumption is wrong,” said Mike Potter, CEO and Co-Founder of Rewind. “When a Jira project disappears, a GitHub repository is overwritten, or a Shopify product catalog is corrupted, businesses quickly learn how exposed their SaaS environments really are. Rewind was built to give organizations true resilience across the SaaS tools they depend on every day.”

Why SaaS resilience must become a business priority

As SaaS adoption accelerates, many organizations are discovering that responsibility for data protection does not fully sit with application providers. Most SaaS platforms operate under a shared responsibility model, where vendors ensure application availability while customers remain responsible for safeguarding their own data.

This reality is often misunderstood until data loss occurs. Human error continues to be one of the most common causes of SaaS data incidents, while ransomware groups and malicious actors are increasingly targeting cloud-based platforms. In many cases, these platforms’ native recovery features provide only short retention periods and limited restore capabilities, leaving organizations exposed to data loss risks that can have cascading effects across operations, compliance, and business continuity.

As organizations rely on SaaS platforms as systems of record for critical data, analysts and security leaders are emphasizing data protection and recoverability as essential components of operational resilience, rather than optional safeguards.

How Rewind delivers SaaS resilience

Rewind focuses on protecting SaaS platforms that are frequently underserved by traditional backup vendors, including GitHub, Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, Miro, Okta, and Shopify. The platform provides granular, item-level backups and recovery, allowing organizations to restore individual issues, repositories, workflows, or product records without overwriting entire environments.

This level of precision enables faster recovery and minimizes downtime during incidents, helping teams meet recovery time and recovery point objectives (RTOs and RPOs) while maintaining control over how and what data is restored.

For enterprises operating in regulated environments, security and governance are key considerations. Rewind supports compliance frameworks including SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA, with backups encrypted in transit and at rest using AES-256 encryption. The platform also offers Role-Based Access Control, Single Sign-On integration, detailed audit logging, and data residency options across six regions to support enterprise governance, audit readiness, and data sovereignty requirements.

Built to evolve with SaaS ecosystems

As organizations expand their SaaS stacks, coverage gaps can emerge quickly. Rewind takes a customer-led approach to coverage, using its proprietary Platform Engine to deliver new SaaS integrations in weeks based on direct customer demand. This approach allows data protection to keep pace with how organizations adopt and rely on new SaaS tools.

Looking ahead

“As SaaS tools become more deeply embedded in day-to-day operations, the risks associated with data loss continue to rise,” Potter added. “Our focus heading into 2026 is simple: make Rewind the most resilient, most comprehensive SaaS backup platform available. This recognition from IDC confirms we're on the right path but more importantly, it reflects the trust our customers place in us every day."

Learn more about Rewind at https://www.rewind.com

