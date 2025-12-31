Economic Club of Las Vegas to Host ‘The Challenges and Opportunities of AI in Las Vegas’ Reception Event

Economic Club of Las Vegas, along with industry-leading guest speakers, will discuss how AI is impacting the Las Vegas gaming economy during a panel discussion.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas is scheduled to host “The Challenges and Opportunities of AI in Las Vegas” reception with light hors d’oeuvres on January 27th, 2026, at Park MGM. The event will take place in Richmond 1 & 2 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Guests are encouraged to arrive before 5:00 PM for preliminary check-in.Presenters for the event are Brett Abarbanel, Ph.D. , Executive Director—UNLV International Gaming Institute, Dr. Kasra Ghaharian , Director of Research—UNLV International Gaming Institute, and Rick Arpin , Las Vegas Office Manager—KPMG.General memberships for the Economic Club of Las Vegas are now being offered through nominations.About the Economic Club of Las Vegas:The Economic Club of Las Vegas is a non-profit, non-partisan, and non-political organization designed for members to share their perspectives on social, economic, and political conditions in the United States and abroad. The club is designed to provide an independent and open forum for member discussion and debate on national and global economics and public policy. Throughout the year, nationally and globally renowned speakers are invited to share their views and perspectives on the current climate. General memberships are now being accepted for the Economic Club of Las Vegas. To join today or for more information, visit https://econclublv.org/

