KFSHRC Wins Gold for Best Patient Experience at The Saudi Customer Experience Awards 2026

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has received the Gold Award in the Best Patient Experience category at the Saudi Customer Experience Awards 2026, held in partnership with Awards International. The award recognizes KFSHRC’s leadership in patient experience management and the institution-wide practices it has put in place to deliver measurable improvements. This includes enhancing the care journey and strengthening communication with patients and their families throughout treatment.The recognition followed an independent, multi-stage assessment across KFSHRC’s campuses in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Madinah. The process included written submissions and a live executive presentation to a panel of expert judges, who evaluated the clarity of strategy, strength of governance, measurement approach, quality of execution, and demonstrated impact on patient experience, based on internationally recognized evaluation methods.Patients benefit directly from this achievement through stronger patient- and family-centered care, clearer procedures, and a smoother experience when accessing clinical and support services, helping raise satisfaction and overall care quality.The Saudi Customer Experience Awards are among the Kingdom’s leading national programs recognizing excellence in this field. The awards are delivered in partnership with an international organization specializing in customer experience awards and are built on rigorous evaluation frameworks focused on integrity, transparency, and measurable impact, reinforcing the credibility of institutional recognition and promoting a culture of excellence in patient experience.This achievement reflects KFSHRC’s ongoing commitment to advancing patient experience in ways that support quality of care, strengthen integration across the organization, and align with the Kingdom’s health transformation and quality-of-life goals.KFSHRC ranks first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It also holds the highest valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region, according to Brand Finance 2024, and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

