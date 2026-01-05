Tavoron Appoints Robert Komljenovic as President of Automation Integration

Robert Komljenovic Tavoron

EAGAN, MN, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tavoron, a leader in industrial automation integration , and compressed air technologies, today announced the appointment of Robert Komljenovic as President of Automation Integration. Reporting to CEO Nicholas Martino, Komljenovic will lead the company’s Automation Integration segment, with responsibility for advancing growth, performance, and profitability across the platform.In this role, Komljenovic will guide strategy and execution for Tavoron’s Automation Integration businesses, with a focus on collaboration, shared capabilities, and scalable growth aligned with the company’s long-term objectives.“Robert brings deep automation experience, strong commercial leadership, and a proven ability to scale businesses,” said Martino. “His background leading complex organizations through growth and transformation makes him a strong fit for this role as we continue to invest in our Automation Integration segment.”Komljenovic brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across global industrial manufacturing and automation organizations. He is known for building high-performing teams, driving profitable growth, and expanding market presence through disciplined strategy, go-to-market execution, and full P&L leadership.“I’m excited to join Tavoron and help advance the Automation Integration segment,” said Komljenovic. “Automation integration plays an important role in supporting manufacturers as they evolve their operations, and I look forward to working with the team to build on that momentum and create long-term value for customers and employees.”Most recently, Komljenovic served as Chairman and CEO of Acieta, LLC, a Mitsui & Co. company, where he led operational restructuring, introduced new go-to-market strategies, and guided the business through the pandemic, culminating in a successful exit to a private equity–backed automation business. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Hermle Machine Company, SW North America, Schwaebische Werkzeugmaschinen, and Heller Machine Tools, driving significant sales growth, margin improvement, and global commercial expansion.Komljenovic also serves on the Society of Manufacturing Engineering Educational Foundation Board of Directors and leads STEM education efforts through oversight of scholarship and endowment initiatives.About Tavoron: Tavoron, a Fusion Capital Partners portfolio company, is a leader in manufacturing automation and industrial systems, offering the most comprehensive range of automation solutions and services to increase efficiency, improve production quality and create safer work environments. Our innovative technologies, including electrical and air automation, robotic systems, and compressed air technology, are backed by our collaborative business approach and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction. This unique combination positions us to deliver breakthrough technology solutions with lasting value to our customers.Headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota, Tavoron is comprised of a diverse group of nine companies and employs approximately 400 dedicated team members across the United States and Canada. To learn more about how we are Redefining the Possibilities of Automationfor a variety of industries, visit www.tavoron.com

