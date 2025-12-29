Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Harford County

December 29, 2025

(BELCAMP, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Sunday night in Harford County.

The deceased is an 11-year-old female. The juvenile was transported to a local trauma center by Maryland State Police Aviation Command where she was pronounced deceased.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on December 28, troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to the area of northbound Riverside Parkway (MD 543) at Church Creek Road for a report of a pedestrian-involved crash. The preliminary investigation indicates that a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound on MD 543 on a green light when for unknown reasons the juvenile attempted to cross MD 543 in the crosswalk and was subsequently struck by the jeep. No other injuries were reported on the scene.

The driver remained at the scene following the crash. Investigators do not believe alcohol was a contributing factor.

Road closures lasted for approximately one and a half hours. Assistance on scene was provided by the Maryland State Police Bel Air and JFK barracks, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harford County Department of Emergency Services.

The Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack is leading the active and ongoing investigation.

