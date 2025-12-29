Free class Dec. 31 - Why Manifesting Love Fails for Most Women Over 50

Diane Brandon Moody coaches women over 50 to find love

Dating expert says vision boards and affirmations miss the real work

You can't create something new while you're still holding onto the old. The stories you've been telling yourself about why it hasn't worked. Otherwise you're just layering wishes on top of wounds.” — Diane Brandon Moody

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every January, millions of women resolve to finally find love. By February, most have given up. The vision boards collect dust. The affirmations feel hollow. Another year passes.According to dating coach Diane Brandon Moody , the problem isn't lack of effort. It's approach."Manifesting isn't magic," Moody said. "It's not wishing on a star and hoping the universe delivers. It's getting clear on what you actually want, releasing what's been blocking you, and taking action from that place. Most people skip the middle part."Moody, who specializes in coaching accomplished women over 50, says the manifesting industry sells an incomplete picture. The books and courses focus on visualization and positive thinking but rarely address why those techniques fail."You can't create something new while you're still holding onto the old," Moody said. "The disappointments, the bad dates, the story you've been telling yourself about why it hasn't worked. That has to go first. Otherwise you're just layering wishes on top of wounds."Moody speaks from experience. At 57, after decades of unsuccessful dating, she performed a ritual focused on releasing the past before getting specific about what she wanted. Within months, she met her now-husband. The couple married in 2019 and were featured in The New York Times.She points to research on emotional regulation as part of the explanation. When the body is in a stressed state, she says, it's difficult to be open to new possibilities."You have to calm your body down enough to actually receive what you're asking for," Moody said. "Most women over 50 have spent decades in high-performance mode. That vigilance served them well in their careers. But it becomes a wall when it comes to love."Moody says specificity is the other missing ingredient. Vague wishes produce vague results."I tell women to write their vision using all five senses," she said. "What do you see? Hear? Feel? If you can't describe it in detail, you won't recognize it when it shows up."About Diane Brandon MoodyDiane Brandon Moody is a dating coach and host of the Fiftysomething Love podcast

