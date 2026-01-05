FGN Inc. acquires Creatraction to expand creator-led engagement for rural broadband and workforce development partners

AZ, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FGN Inc. has acquired Creatraction, adding influencer marketing, live streaming, and AI-drive experience design to its esports and simulation gaming platform, aimed at improving engagement and conversion for rural Internet providers, industry employers, and workforce development agencies.The deal combines FGN’s low-latency network, gaming and simulation infrastructure with Creatraction’s creator activation and generative AI tools, allowing partners to use trusted influencers to attract broadband subscribers, engage learners, and connect gaming participation to real-world skills development.Rural ISPs can use the combined platform to differentiate their broadband offerings through exclusive gaming and branded experiences. Employers and workforce agencies gain a scalable channel to reach digital-first audiences, delivering engagement and outcomes to in sectors such as trucking, construction, agriculture, and broadband infrastructure.“Creators are a primary way digital natives and communities discover, trust, and engage with brands,” said Darcy Lorincz, President of FGN. “This acquisition gives our partners a scalable means of promoting broadband access as entertainment, SIM skills development, and long-term economic value for Operators and their connected communities.”FGN said there will be no disruption to existing Creatraction customers or partners. The Generative and Agentic AI services will be integrated into the platform over the first quarter of 2026. The terms of the all-stock transaction were not disclosed.About FGN Inc.DBA Fiber Gaming Network, FGN operates a national esports and simulation gaming platform focused on low-latency Esports performance, video game entertainment, and SIM skills-based engagement for broadband providers and workforce organizations. https://fgn.gg/ About CreatractionCreatraction provides creator marketing and AI engagement tools that enable organizations to deliver experiences across influencer campaigns, Esports Streaming and branded digital content. https://creatraction.com/

