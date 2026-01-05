Lifestory Research Announces 2026 America’s Most Trusted® Home Building Awards Across Three Key Residential Categories

Recognizing the top Home Builder, Active Adult Resort Home Builder, and Manufactured Home Builder brands based on thousands of new home consumers nationwide.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research today announced the results of its 2026 America’s Most Trustedhome building studies, identifying the nation’s leading brands across three major residential segments: Home Builder, Active Adult Resort Home Builder, and Manufactured Home Builder. Now in their fourteenth year, the Home Builder and Active Adult Resort Home Builder studies stand as the longest-running continuous consumer opinion research programs in the U.S. home building industry. The 2026 findings reaffirm the central role of trust in shaping buyer decisions, with this year’s top-ranked brands earning the highest Net Trust Quotient Scores among tens of thousands of new home shoppers.The 2026 results also show that consumer trust in the home-building sector remains remarkably persistent. Many of the industry’s highest-performing builders continue to earn strong trust ratings from active shoppers year after year, reflecting enduring confidence in their quality, reliability, and customer experience. This consistency underscores a broader market truth: once home buyers place their trust in a builder, that trust becomes a lasting competitive advantage that meaningfully influences brand strength and buyer consideration in a dynamic housing environment.An examination of long-term trust patterns shows that consumer confidence in the nation’s leading home builders remains remarkably steady over time, even as broader housing market conditions shift around them. The multi-year trend indicates that trust tends to rise and fall in response to industry-wide factors such as affordability pressures, supply constraints, and shifts in buyer sentiment. Despite these movements, overall trust levels remain concentrated within a relatively narrow range. The 2026 results indicate renewed strengthening of consumer trust, reflecting improved shopper confidence and continued industry focus on customer experience, transparency, and product quality. Taken together, these enduring patterns reinforce that trust is a durable metric. Once established, it becomes a defining advantage that shapes how buyers evaluate and select home builders across market cycles.America's Most TrustedHome BuilderFor the eleventh consecutive year, home buyers have rated Taylor Morrison Homes as America’s Most TrustedHome Builder. In the 2026 study, Taylor Morrison achieved the highest trust rating with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 115.7.In the Lifestory Research 2026 America’s Most TrustedStudy, the perspectives of 62,596 new home shoppers were collected across the 45 largest U.S. housing markets. The national ranking reflects how consumers in each local market rated the builders operating in their area, with consolidated results forming a market-driven assessment of trust at the national level.Home builder brands included in the national ranking were: Taylor Morrison, Tri Pointe, LGI Homes, Toll Brothers, Richmond American, K. Hovnanian, Century Communities, Stanley Martin, Dream Finders, Ashton Woods, DRB Homes, David Weekley, M/I Homes, Meritage, Perry, Pulte, Ryan, Lennar, DR Horton, and KB Home.For more information, visit: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-home-builder-brands America's Most TrustedActive Adult Resort Home BuilderTrilogy by Shea Homes has once again been named America’s Most TrustedActive Adult Resort Home Builder, earning this distinction for an unprecedented fourteenth consecutive year. Trilogy received the highest Net Trust Quotient Score in the category, 117.2, outperforming the nation’s leading 55+ active adult resort home builders.The 2026 study is based on feedback from 16,422 individuals actively shopping for 55+ resort lifestyle homes nationwide. To qualify for inclusion, brands must be widely recognized by active adult shoppers and rank among the largest active adult home builders by national sales volume.For more information, visit: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-active-adult-resort-home-builder-brands America's Most TrustedManufactured Home BuilderFor the sixth year, Skyline Homes has been named America’s Most TrustedManufactured Home Builder. In the 2026 study, Skyline earned the highest Net Trust Quotient Score, 106.8, among the ten largest manufactured home building brands.The rankings reflect the opinions of 47,774 consumers actively shopping for a manufactured home. Manufactured home builder brands in the national ranking included Skyline Homes, Champion Homes, Genesis Homes, Chariot Eagle, Cavco Homes, Fairmont Homes, Legacy Housing, Palm Harbor Homes, Clayton Homes, and Fleetwood Homes.For more information, visit: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-manufactured-home-builder-brands About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. About the America's Most TrustedStudy
The Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory Research
Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com

