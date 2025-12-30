Paramount Lodging Advisors Closes Phase I of Summit Estates Residential Land Sale in El Dorado Hills, California

Phase I of Summit Estates Residential Land Sale in El Dorado Hills, California

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paramount Lodging Advisors is pleased to announce the successful closing of Phase I of Summit Estates, a premier residential land transaction located in El Dorado Hills, California, completed on behalf of Toll Brothers, the nation’s fifth-largest luxury homebuilder. Marketing efforts for the transaction were led by Subu Thiagarajan, Managing Director, based in Paramount Lodging Advisors’ California office.

Summit Estates is an exclusive gated community featuring expansive new-construction residences of up to 5,062 square feet, situated on one-acre-plus homesites within one of Northern California’s most desirable luxury markets.

The transaction comprises 41 residential lots structured across three phases. Phase I has successfully closed, with Phases II and III anticipated to close within the next six to nine months, reflecting sustained momentum and disciplined execution on behalf of the client.

This closing further underscores PLA's and Mr. Thiagarajan’s consistent performance, contributing to year-to-date transaction volume totaling $87.3 million for 2026.

“We were pleased to complete the sale of 41 one-acre-plus residential land sites for Toll Brothers in El Dorado Hills,” said Subu Thiagarajan, Managing Director at Paramount Lodging Advisors. “El Dorado Hills is a premier Northern California market, recognized for its luxury residential offerings and distinguished communities such as Serrano, Blackstone, and The Promontory.”

Paramount Lodging Advisors (PLA) is a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm specializing in the sale of hospitality assets, debt and equity placement, and value-enhancement strategies across the United States. For more information, please visit www.ParamountLodging.com

