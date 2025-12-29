DR STELLARITA ASOGWA SELECTED AS TOP GLOBAL ENTREPRENEUR AND HUMANITARIAN BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Stellarita Asogwa at their annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals ( IAOTP ), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Amb. Dr. Hc. StellaRita Awelle Nwachukwu Asogwa as Top Global Entrepreneur and Humanitarian 2026 for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With more than a decade of experience in the fashion, beauty, and business sectors, StellaRita has certainly proven herself as an expert in entrepreneurship, creative design, and brand leadership. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, StellaRita currently serves as the Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Zarita Fashion and Arts Fusion and the Director of Diplomatic Relations & Women Affairs at the World Peace Programme, where she oversees major initiatives that foster innovation, cultural exchange, and strategic global collaboration.Founded by StellaRita, Zarita Fashion and Arts Fusion has grown into a vibrant creative hub that blends fashion, art, and African cultural heritage to elevate designers and artists onto global platforms. Her fashion enterprise began with Zarita Kouture in 2012, offering ready-to-wear and couture pieces showcased at prestigious events, including Africa Fashion Week London, Fashion Finest London Fashion Week, and the Africa Fashion Reception in Paris. She later expanded into Zarita Uniforms, a trusted provider of professional uniforms across multiple sectors, and the Zarita Fashion Academy, which trains emerging designers through certified, hands-on programs. Together, these brands form a robust ecosystem that drives creativity, job creation, and global visibility for African fashion.In addition to her entrepreneurial achievements, StellaRita holds several leadership roles that highlight her influence and commitment to community development. She serves as Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Zarita Fashion and Arts Fusion, Director of Diplomatic Relations and Women Affairs at the World Peace Programme, and Vice President of the Igbo Community of Abuja (ICA), Maitama branch. She is also a Patron of APPMEN, Ambassador of the Nigerian Leadership We Want Project, and a Board Member of the Elite Women Network International and Crustos Consult Ltd. Her work continues to demonstrate exceptional leadership, strategic insight, and a dedication to advancing creative and social impact across Nigeria and beyond.Her areas of expertise span a wide range of disciplines, including entrepreneurship, fashion design and production, brand management, corporate governance, creative enterprise development, international relations, strategic leadership, event curation, humanitarian advocacy, and women's empowerment. Known for her integrity, innovation, and resilience, StellaRita continues to build trust and deliver measurable results across every business initiative. Her ability to merge creativity with strategy has positioned her as a standout leader in both the fashion industry and the global development space.Before embarking on her career path, she earned her Bachelor's degree in Economics from Ahmadu Bello University and an MBA from the Business School Netherlands. She has been awarded honorary doctoral degrees (Ph.D h.c.) from Janus University, California, and Prowess University, Delaware. She also completed a certificate in Entrepreneurial Management from the Pan African University. These academic milestones laid the foundation for her strategic decision-making and business acumen.Throughout her illustrious career, StellaRita has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, StellaRita will be considered for the Empowered Woman of the Year award to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City for her selection as Top Global Entrepreneur and Humanitarian 2026.Beyond her professional achievements, StellaRita is deeply committed to humanitarian service, global peacebuilding, and the empowerment of women and youth. As a World Peace Programme Ambassador and an active member of She Trades in the Commonwealth, she champions initiatives that promote economic inclusion, gender equity, and sustainable development across Africa. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria (FIBM) and the International Institute of Strategy and Development (FIISD), and she continues to lend her voice and expertise to high-impact leadership and community organizations. A celebrated global speaker, author, and Forbes BLK Member, StellaRita uses her platform to advocate for vulnerable communities, inspire emerging leaders, and drive meaningful change through creative empowerment and humanitarian outreach. Her unwavering dedication to service remains one of the defining pillars of her legacy.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing StellaRita for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. StellaRita is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, StellaRita attributes her success to her determination, work ethic, and mentors along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, StellaRita will continue to champion women's empowerment, advocate for human rights, support survivors of abuse, and advance global initiatives that uplift children, families, and vulnerable communities. Her commitment to creating safer, more inclusive spaces remains at the heart of her humanitarian vision.For more information, please visit: www.zaritafashionandartsfusion.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

