Nationwide Expos Kicks Off Spring 2026 Season with the Council Bluffs Home Show

Vendors posing at a local home show, hosted by Nationwide Expos.

Nationwide Expos starts the 2026 spring season with the Council Bluffs Home Show at the Mid-America Convention Center, a 3-day home show free for attendees.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, a national leader in home show production, is launching its Spring 2026 season with the Council Bluffs Home Show, taking place January 9–11, 2026, at the Mid-America Convention Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, just minutes from Omaha, Nebraska.

The Council Bluffs Home Show offers homeowners a unique opportunity to connect face-to-face with trusted local home improvement businesses and industry experts, all under one roof. Attendees can explore the latest products and services, watch live demonstrations, ask questions directly to experts, and take advantage of exclusive show-only discounts and special offers not available anywhere else.

Producing more than 100 home shows annually across the country, Nationwide Expos continues to meet the growing demand for in-person experiences where homeowners can confidently plan renovations, upgrades, and home improvement projects. This season will mark Nationwide Expos largest expansion in 15 states, including Iowa, Nebraska, New Mexico, Tennessee, Georgia, Colorado, and more. From kitchen and bath remodeling to windows, roofing, solar, landscaping, and more, the Council Bluffs Home Show brings together a wide variety of solutions for every home and budget.

“Starting our spring season in Council Bluffs allows us to connect homeowners with the local businesses they trust at the perfect time of year when many homeowners are planning remodeling projects,” said Sol Lee, Marketing & Advertising Director at Nationwide Expos. “These face-to-face conversations, live demos, and show-only savings help attendees make informed decisions while giving local businesses valuable exposure.”

Attendees Can Expect:

Free admission to a high-quality, family-friendly event

Dozens of local and regional home improvement vendors

Live demonstrations, interactive displays, and product samples

The ability to compare multiple service providers in one convenient location

Exclusive discounts, promotions, and financing options available only at the show

For local contractors and home improvement professionals, the Council Bluffs Home Show provides a powerful, cost-effective marketing platform to generate high-quality leads and meet homeowners actively seeking services.

Exhibitors Benefit From:

Direct, face-to-face engagement with motivated homeowners

Flexible booth and sponsorship options for any marketing budget

On-site lead capture, sales opportunities, and appointment scheduling

Brand exposure through pre-show, on-site, and post-show marketing

Partnership with a trusted national home show producer

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event.

