The American Business Podcast (ABP) Achieves Remarkable Milestone Gained 1 Million Views in Less Than 1 Year

We believe Small Business is Big Business. American small and mid-size market businesses are the backbone of American Economy. ABP supports, promotes and uplifts American Businesses and Nonprofits.” — Kevin Devecioglu

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Business Podcast (ABP): The Voice of American Business Achieves Remarkable Milestone: 134,000+ Subscribers and More than 1 Million Views in Less Than One Year.New York-based business media platform earns YouTube Silver Play Button Award, IMDb listing, and world-class corporate partnerships in unprecedented first-year growth.The American Business Podcast (ABP), launched on February 28, 2025, has achieved extraordinary growth in its inaugural year, establishing itself as a leading voice in American business media. Under the leadership of founder and host Kevin Devecioglu, ABP has rapidly built a business community of over 134,000 YouTube subscribers while passing one million views milestone and receiving YouTube Silver Award."We set out to create a platform that truly represents and uplifts American business, nonprofits, and manufacturers," said Kevin Devecioglu, a New York based global business executive with three decades of leadership experience. "The response has been overwhelming and validates our mission to give voice to the American entrepreneurs, innovators, professionals, executives, business-owners and leaders driving America's economic future. We believe Small Business is Big Business and American small and mid-market businesses are the backbone of American Economy."Broadcasting as both a video and audio podcast, ABP has positioned itself as "The Voice of American Business," featuring conversations with business leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry experts while actively supporting American businesses, nonprofits, and manufacturing sectors. ABP has streamed 120 episodes and produced 2,400 YouTube videos.ABP has achieved the following milestones in less than a year:• 134,000+ YouTube subscribers in its first 10 months• More than 1 million views on YouTube in its first 10 months• 120+ streamed episodes across multi-channel social media• 2,400+ YouTube videos produced and published• Dual-format presence as a video and audio podcast• Launch of CABA, a monthly online business networking event to shape dynamic American business community• Support for American businesses, nonprofits, and manufacturing• Recipient of the YouTube Silver Creator Award in its first 6 months• Official listing on IMDb alongside reputable media productions• Secured world-class corporate supporters, and advertisers• Created 6 International Podcast Editions: ABP Espanol, ABP German, ABP French, ABP Hindi, ABP Portuguese and ABP Turk to promote AmericanBusinesses globally.Beyond digital content, the podcast has expanded into a physical and digital networking powerhouse with the launch of CABA (Connectional America Business Alliance). This monthly online event provides a recurring venue for business leaders to collaborate, mirroring the podcast’s commitment to tangible economic growth.Kevin (Kursad) Devecioglu brings expertise in business leadership, international market expansion strategy, digital business transformation, and AI-powered enterprise business software technology to ABP's content. He also serves as co-chairman of the HIA-LI Manufacturing & International Trade Committee at Hauppauge Industrial Association on Long Island, New York. ABP has got listed on IMDb.com next to other reputable media productions.The podcast's rapid ascent demonstrates the strong demand for authentic, non-political, educational, independent, business-focused content that celebrates American entrepreneurship and innovation during the time of AI revolution for the nation's economy.For more information about The American Business Podcast (ABP), partnership opportunities, or to register for ABP’s next online business networking event, visit www.Americanpodcast.tv or follow ABP across major social media platforms such as YouTube, Spotify and more.Media Contact:The American Business Podcast (ABP): The Voice of American BusinessMs.Kathy Peng,media@Americanpodcast.tv, +1(917) 349 5574, www.Americanpodcast.tv About The American Business Podcast (ABP): The Voice of American BusinessYouTube Award Winning The American Business Podcast (ABP) is Live-First, independent, unfiltered, educational and non-political American Business Podcast Network to share informative content with Today's and Next Generation business professionals, leaders, executives, entrepreneurs, investors, business-owners, educators and the workforce. The American Business Podcast (ABP) supports, promotes and uplifts American Businesses, Nonprofits and Manufacturers. ABP is a dynamic business community. ABP is listed on IMDb.

