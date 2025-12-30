Auset Capital Group Expands Private Markets Advisory Through Strategic Partnership with Discrete Ballistics

Auset Capital Group advances private markets advisory through structured capital and business development support.

“ Our role is to support scalable growth while maintaining the standards expected by institutional capital.” said Seth Southard, Managing Partner of Business Development at Auset Capital Group.” — Editorial Bernard Jones

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auset Capital Group, a private markets investment banking and advisory firm, has entered into a strategic partnership with Discrete Ballistics at a moment when demand—not distress—is driving the company’s next phase of growth.Discrete Ballistics has been operating from a position of strong market validation, supported by sustained order flow and rising institutional interest. Demand for its output has outpaced current production capacity, not because of execution gaps, but due to disciplined operations and consistent customer demand. Rather than pursue opportunistic or dilutive financing, the company sought a partner aligned with long-term scalability, governance standards, and structured growth.Auset Capital Group’s role centers on business development and capital strategy, supporting Discrete Ballistics as it converts excess demand into durable operational expansion. The engagement reflects Auset’s broader approach to private markets advisory, where structured capital, strategic partnerships, and execution discipline are designed to support long-term value creation rather than short-term financial outcomes.“Some of the most compelling private-market opportunities emerge when a company is already performing well,” said Seth Southard, Managing Partner of Business Development at Auset Capital Group. “This engagement reflects our focus on supporting scalable growth while preserving operational discipline and institutional standards.”The partnership also highlights Auset’s integrated approach across business development and capital strategy. Terry CK Au, Managing Partner and Investment Banker at Auset Capital Group, worked alongside the team to structure the engagement with alignment and long-term positioning in mind, reinforcing Auset’s emphasis on disciplined capital solutions as companies navigate expansion.Discrete Ballistics continues to operate independently, with its existing management team leading day-to-day execution. Auset’s advisory role is designed to complement that leadership by guiding capital structure, strategic relationships, and long-term positioning as the company scales.The collaboration reflects a broader shift across private markets, where investors are increasingly prioritizing execution quality, governance discipline, and cash-flow durability. In a more selective capital environment, partnerships that combine operational strength with capital-markets expertise are becoming a defining advantage.About Auset Capital GroupAuset Capital Group is a private markets investment banking, fund management, and advisory firm specializing in structured capital, strategic partnerships, and long-term value creation. Learn more at https://www.ausetcapitalgroup.com About Discrete BallisticsDiscrete Ballistics is a specialized manufacturing company serving a demand-driven industrial market. The company is focused on operational consistency, disciplined execution, and long-term scalability.

