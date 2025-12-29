FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

Attorney General Jackley Requests Circuit Court

Halt Deceptive Abortion Pill Advertising in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has filed a circuit court motion requesting that two companies be ordered to stop the deceptive advertising of the sale of abortion pills and abortion services in South Dakota.

Attorney General Jackley filed the request Monday in Hughes County Circuit Court. It requests a preliminary or permanent injunction against Mayday Medicines, Inc., doing business as Mayday Health from New York, and AllOver Media, LLC, doing business as Momentara from Minnesota.

“These ads are targeting women—including teenagers—encouraging them to take these pills while misleading them about the potential physical risks. At the same time, they promote secrecy by urging women not to inform their doctors and children not to tell their parents,” Attorney General Jackley said. “This isn’t just deceptive advertising; it’s putting the health of women and young girls in danger.”

Attorney General Jackley stated the companies “launched a targeted assault of deceptive abortion advertisements” starting Dec. 8 at an estimated 30 South Dakota gas stations throughout the state. He said advertisements placed at the South Dakota locations directed consumers to the Mayday Health website which provided information on abortion services.

“The State is respectfully requesting the Court to enter either a preliminary or permanent injunction, pursuant to SDCL 37-24-23, enjoining Mayday Health and Momentara from engaging in the deceptive advertising of abortion-inducing pills and abortion services in this state,” stated the state’s motion. “Immediate and irreparable injury, loss, or damage will result to South Dakota consumers who are misled by the deceptive advertisements. “

Abortions are banned in South Dakota except for specific, extenuating circumstances. State law also prohibits the administering or procuring of any medicine, drug or substance to perform an abortion. Attorney General Jackley said the advertisements are misleading about what services are provided in South Dakota.

The Attorney General’s Office had sent a letter to Mayday Health Dec. 10 ordering the company to immediately cease and desist its deceptive advertising. Several gas stations have voluntarily taken down the advertisements.

A hearing on the state’s injunction request has not yet been set.

If the court approves the state’s request and the companies do not comply, Attorney General Jackley said he will seek penalties of up to $5,000 per violation.

-30-