XRP Healthcare Completes 2025 Roadmap and Confirms Progress Across Payments, Digital Health, and M&A

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XRP Healthcare LLC and XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. today provided a year-end update confirming completion of the company’s 2025 roadmap milestones and outlining continued progress across XRP-based healthcare payments, digital and virtual healthcare platforms, and healthcare mergers and acquisitions.The update reflects a year focused on execution, governance, and deployment, with both entities advancing according to clearly defined mandates.Payments Infrastructure — XRP Healthcare LLCXRP Healthcare LLC is responsible for XRP in healthcare payments, including the XRPH Wallet (open-source) and the XRPH Token.2025 Milestones Completed• Ongoing operation of the XRPH Wallet, an open-source, non-custodial wallet designed for healthcare and pharmacy use• Enablement of XRP, XRPH, and RLUSD for digital and virtual healthcare payments• Launch of the “Build Your Own Wallet” program for providers in Africa and the United States• Implementation of auto-trustlines and destination-tag safeguards to reduce transaction errors• Delivery of HIPAA-grade payment architecture, with no patient health information stored on XRPH servers• Distribution of XRPH staking rewards in line with published schedulesThese developments position XRP Healthcare LLC as an active infrastructure provider within digital and virtual healthcare payments, using XRP Ledger–based rails focused on speed, cost efficiency, and interoperability.Brand and Trademark PositioningDuring 2025, XRP Healthcare️ strengthened its brand protection across key jurisdictions. Registered trademarks covering healthcare software, pharmacy services, and digital or virtual healthcare payments are now in place in:• United States (USPTO — Classes 009 and 044)• United Kingdom• European Union• United Arab Emirates• UgandaThis multi-jurisdiction coverage supports brand clarity and responsible innovation within open payment infrastructure.Digital Health Platforms and Pharmacy Operations — XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc.XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. is responsible for the XRPH AI App , the Prescription Savings Card, and healthcare operations and acquisitions.Digital Health and AI — 2025 Milestones• Launch of the XRPH AI App on Google Play and Apple App Store• Implementation of encryption layers for user data protection• Achievement of HIPAA-grade design standards, with PHI stored only on user devices• Deployment of image-based health features• Launch of doctor search, pharmacy search, and provider connect functionality• Integration of the Prescription Savings Card into the XRPH AI AppAdditional AI-driven features are under development, with further functionality expected in early 2026, subject to development progress and regulatory considerations.Mergers and Acquisitions (Africa)During 2025, XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. completed its first phase of healthcare acquisitions in Africa, including:• Acquisition of seven pharmacy locations:• Five retail pharmacies• Two wholesale pharmacies• Retention of existing operational teams• Initiation of facility, service, and equipment upgradesThese acquisitions establish a base of owned healthcare assets supporting integration of digital health and payment technologies.Public-Market ReadinessXRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. also advanced its public-market strategy during 2025, including:• Submission of required filings to the TSX Venture Exchange in connection with a proposed listing• Ongoing engagement with the TSXV review process• Responses provided to all questions received to dateThe proposed listing remains subject to TSXV review and approval. No assurance can be given regarding timing or outcome.OutlookBy year-end 2025, XRP Healthcare completed all material milestones within its control across payments infrastructure, digital health platforms, trademark protection, and initial pharmacy acquisitions.Entering 2026, the company is positioned to expand adoption of XRP-based healthcare payments, continue enhancement of the XRPH AI platform, integrate acquired pharmacy operations, and progress its public-market strategy in a disciplined manner.About XRP Healthcare LLCXRP Healthcare LLC operates the XRPH Wallet (open-source) and XRPH Token, providing non-custodial, interoperable XRP-based healthcare payment infrastructure for pharmacies and healthcare providers.About XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc.XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. operates the XRPH AI App, Prescription Savings Card, and healthcare mergers and acquisitions strategy, including pharmacy ownership in Africa, and is advancing a proposed listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, subject to exchange approval.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding product development plans and a proposed TSX Venture Exchange listing. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this release.

