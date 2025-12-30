Cannabis & Tech Today Releases Volume 7, Issue 4: Finance & Investing, Women of Influence

A Unified Look at Leadership, Capital, and Innovation in Modern Cannabis

DENVER, FL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannabis & Tech Today , the leading publication covering the science, policy, finance, and technology shaping the global cannabis sector, has released Volume 7, Issue 4 , a comprehensive edition that brings together the magazine’s Women of Influence, Finance & Investing, and MJBizCon features in one cohesive release.Produced for the industry’s busiest season and anchored by the energy surrounding MJBizCon 2025, the new issue offers deep reporting, original interviews, and forward-looking analysis across the supply chain. The edition also introduces the latest updates on the Cannabis & Tech Today Innovation Awards and the debut of the Processing & Extraction Buyer’s Guide, further strengthening the publication’s role as a technical and strategic resource for operators.A Cover Story on Precision Agriculture and Scientific MasteryThe issue’s cover profile features "Big Mike" Straumietis, founder of Advanced Nutrients, whose decades of plant-science research have helped shift cultivation from intuition to data-driven methodology. Straumietis outlines how mapping micronutrient demands across growth cycles is reshaping best practices and accelerating the industry’s embrace of disciplined, research-backed nutrition.Storytelling, Identity, and Craft in Cannabis CultureIn the Media & Entertainment section, award-winning creator Lena Waithe introduces First Draft, her first cannabis strain produced in collaboration with Chris Ball of Ball Family Farms. Their dual profiles explore how narrative, identity, entrepreneurship, and community converge through cannabis. Ball’s feature offers an inside look at the family-run California brand’s social equity roots and its commitment to authenticity.Women of Influence: Policy, Finance, Cultivation, and Corporate StrategyThis year’s Women of Influence cohort spotlights leaders shaping cannabis at every level, from operational management to national policy. Among them, Representative Dina Titus, co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, provides an unfiltered view of legislative progress, regulatory friction, and the persistence required to shift federal attitudes toward reform.Additional profiles highlight executives, scientists, attorneys, and founders who are redefining advancement in an industry still negotiating its legal, cultural, and financial identity.Finance, Investment, and the New Economics of GrowthAcross multiple features, the issue examines how capital flows dictate opportunity such as who receives funding, who scales, and who remains shut out of the regulated market.Coverage spans venture activity, M&A trends, automation, compliance software, data analytics, and evolving banking realities. The magazine contextualizes these trends against the ongoing federal rescheduling delays, tightening enforcement in key markets, and the rapid expansion of extraction and processing demand across North America.On the Ground at MJBizCon 2025The magazine’s MJBizCon report surfaces insights from founders, regulators, engineers, cultivators, and analysts working to build credible, durable cannabis enterprises. From technology shaping the next wave of compliance and cultivation to policy conversations guiding national momentum, the coverage reflects the pulse of the world’s largest B2B cannabis gathering.Industry Updates: Innovation Awards and Buyer’s Guide LaunchVolume 7, Issue 4 also details major editorial milestones. 2026 Innovation Awards are officially wrapped, with expanded judging and new opportunities for emerging companies to gain national recognition.The Processing & Extraction Buyer’s Guide, sponsored by SciPhy Systems, debuts as a technical roadmap for operators navigating the complexities of modern extraction equipment.These additions reinforce Cannabis & Tech Today’s mission to deliver trusted, technically rigorous resources for an advancing sector.A Season of Transformation“As the year closes, the industry’s trajectory is changing in bold and challenging ways,” said Cannabis & Tech Today Editor-in-Chief, Charles Warner. “The momentum is real, and the future of cannabis is being written by those willing to lead through research, policy, and innovation.”Access the Full IssueVolume 7, Issue 4 is available exclusively through the Cannabis & Tech Today Newsletter.Readers who subscribe gain immediate access to the magazine’s digital issue library, including past editions, bonus features, and early updates on events, awards, and breaking industry news.Subscribe here to access the full issue:About Cannabis & Tech TodayCannabis & Tech Today is a premier publication covering the business, science, engineering, policy, and culture of the cannabis sector. With in-depth reporting, technical analysis, and coverage of emerging innovations, the magazine serves investors, operators, researchers, policymakers, and professionals across the global marketplace. Through print, digital, video, and event partnerships—including its annual presence at MJBizCon and international conferences—the publication provides trusted insights in cannabis, technology, and the future of regulated commerce.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.