ICYMI: Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy Results in Over $350 Million in New Private Sector Investment in December Alone, Helping Create Over 5,000 New Jobs Across Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – This month, Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration announced several major economic development projects across Pennsylvania, securing hundreds of millions of dollars in private sector investments that will create thousands of good-paying jobs in communities throughout the Commonwealth. Since taking office, the Governor has prioritized making Pennsylvania more economically competitive — attracting over $35 billion in private sector investment, creating more than 18,000 new jobs, and driving economic growth across the Commonwealth.

From launching Pennsylvania’s first Economic Development Strategy in nearly two decades — focused on key sectors like agriculture, energy, life sciences, manufacturing, and technology — to supporting local and global companies looking to grow here, the Shapiro Administration continues to demonstrate that Pennsylvania is open for business.

Projects announced this month include:

Read what business owners, elected officials, and economic development leaders are saying about these investments:

Eric Lomak, General Manager, Farm Plast: “Farm Plast is moving full steam ahead with its new manufacturing facility in Muncy, producing high-quality, American-made products and creating jobs in the great state of Pennsylvania. We plan to breathe new life into the empty warehouse that has long been forgotten and we are incredibly grateful for all the support we received from DCED and Governor Shapiro.”

Roberto E. Perez, CEO, HRP Group: “Welcoming DrinkPAK to the Bellwether District marks a major milestone in the transformation of this iconic site into a 21st-century sustainable ecosystem for the region. DrinkPAK’s decision to locate in Philadelphia is a powerful validation of the City and Commonwealth’s unparalleled advantages paired with our mission to reimagine strategic real estate as the economic engines of tomorrow.”

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker: “From day one, my administration has been clear — Philadelphia is open for business. DrinkPAK choosing to build its flagship East Coast facility in Philadelphia at the Bellwether District, bringing high-quality manufacturing and construction jobs to our City in a very competitive process, is proof that our strategy is working. Philadelphia is a clear destination of choice for business. This only happens because of exceptional intergovernmental and public/private cooperation. I applaud Governor Shapiro’s leadership, and I thank Roberto Perez and the HRP Group for their continued partnership and investment in our city’s future. DrinkPAK’s arrival is more than a milestone — it’s a signal that Philadelphia will be at the center of the next chapter of American manufacturing.”

Neal Salerno, Senior Vice President, Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing, NA: “As one of Lancaster County’s largest employers, we are proud to expand our capacity and services for our global clients while offering outstanding career opportunities. This growth reflects the dedication and expertise of our team in building strong partnerships with the clients we serve. We are grateful for the support of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Eurofins Scientific’s commitment to funding growth that strengthens customer service and further expands the world’s most comprehensive testing network. Our long-term investments in this space set us apart and open exciting opportunities for the future.”

Ezra Rothman, President, EDC Lancaster County: “Eurofins’ evolution from a locally rooted laboratory into a world-class leader in biopharmaceutical, environmental, and food testing demonstrates how collaboration between Lancaster County businesses and local educational institutions can strengthen efforts to develop and retain top talent, drive innovation, and compete successfully on a global scale. EDC Lancaster County is proud to support both Eurofins’ physical expansion here in the county, as well as its continued growth as a global leader in the life sciences sector.”

Senator Vincent Hughes, Senate Democratic Appropriations Chair: “I’m proud to see City Avenue get the recognition and investment it needs from the state’s Main Street Matters program. This part of the city is already a major hub and home to many small businesses, but I know we can make City Avenue an even better place to work, live, and enjoy. New retail and dining options, improved infrastructure and walkability, and public art projects will bring the economic vibrancy of City Ave to full capacity. This Main Street Designation is about to go a long way in helping our area reach its full potential. ”

Bryan Fenstermaker, President and CEO, City Ave District: “Main Streets are the heart of local communities. They are where neighbors connect, where small businesses thrive, and where the character of a place truly comes to life. City Ave District believes deeply in the essential role that Main Streets play in both community identity and economic vitality. This designation will help us strengthen the small businesses that define our district, while expanding the spaces where people gather, shop, and spend time. We’re grateful to the Shapiro Administration and the Pennsylvania Downtown Center for their support and we are excited to work alongside our Main Street partners to bring new energy, investment, and opportunity to Bala Avenue, 54th Street, and 63rd Street.”

Brent Vernon, BusinessPA Senior Managing Director: “Manufacturing and agriculture have always had a strong history here — which is why they’re two of the key industries we’re focusing on in Pennsylvania’s Economic Development Strategy. The Commonwealth has a strong business climate for companies like Farm Plast that are ready to grow and succeed here. This investment further advances our economic competitiveness and highlights our ability to attract companies from across the nation, create good-paying jobs, and support our local communities.”

