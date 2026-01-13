Boostr and Passendo Announce Strategic Partnership to Unify Ad Management for Publishers’ High-Value Email Inventory

Boostr

Boostr and Passendo partner to unify email and display ad management, allowing publishers to forecast and execute newsletter inventory within a single platform.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boostr, the leading unified Ad Management Platform for media businesses, today announced a partnership and integration with Passendo, a global leader in Email Ad Serving. This collaboration will enable media publishers to seamlessly manage, forecast, and execute their high-demand newsletter and email advertising campaigns directly within the Boostr platform.The integration connects Boostr’s platform with Passendo's dedicated email ad server and monetization tools. This provides a single source of truth for publishers, allowing them to overcome operational complexity and maximize revenue across all their ad channels, including premium email inventory.Key Benefits of the Integration for Publishers:- Centralized Inventory and Forecasting Across All Channels: Publishers can now manage, package, and forecast email inventory, both direct-sold or programmatic, within the same system they use for display and native. Everything in one place.- Streamlined Cross-Team Workflows: Sales, Ad Ops, and Rev Ops teams benefit from automation across the full campaign lifecycle using Boostr’s automated workflows for efficient campaign planning, delivery, and billing, and plan both direct-sold and programmatic email ad campaigns via Passendo.- Consistent, Accurate Data: The partnership ensures that accurate performance data and revenue reporting from Passendo are fed directly into Boostr’s comprehensive platform, enabling smarter strategic decisions.Patrick O'Leary, Founder & CEO of Boostr commented on the announcement, “Email newsletters have proven to be a critical, high-engagement channel for publishers, but managing that revenue stream often exists in a silo. By integrating with Passendo, we are fulfilling our mission to conquer media business complexity. Our joint clients can now centralize their entire ad operation, from first pitch to final reconciliation, ensuring no revenue is left on the table in this vital channel.”Anders Rasmussen, Founder & CCO at Passendo, added: “If you're looking to maximize your revenue from email advertising, this partnership delivers a major step forward. Passendo’s leading email ad-serving platform streamlines workflows, leverages first-party data, and provides deep insights into user performance. When combined with Boostr’s OMS and CRM capabilities, publishers gain the operational clarity and control they need to grow email as a strategic, high-margin channel. We’re thrilled to partner with Boostr to bring this value to joint customers.”The integration is immediately available to joint customers, providing a comprehensive solution for maximizing yield and profitability from all advertising channels.About BoostrBoostr is the most comprehensive and accurate digital transformation platform for managing advertising sales and delivery in the media industry. Purpose-built by media professionals, Boostr offers CRM, OMS, automated RFP response tools—and now, the Boostr Agent Series, a powerful suite of AI assistants designed to streamline workflows and drive smarter decisions across the revenue org.Our platform helps media companies sell more, at higher margins, with greater efficiency. Some of our clients include Macy’s, Lowe’s, Westwood One, DISH, BuzzFeed, and many more.Boostr’s solutions integrate seamlessly with your preferred apps and systems, from ad servers and DSPs to marketing automation and ERP/Finance tools, ensuring your teams can work the way they want while maximizing value. This approach enhances productivity and eliminates data latency that comes from manual syncing, so you always have the real-time information you need. For more information, visit https://www.Boostr.com/ About PassendoPassendo is the leading email ad-serving platform for publishers and sets a global benchmark for quality and innovation in newsletter advertising. Our award-winning technology helps data-rich organizations unlock the full revenue potential of their email channels through premium, direct-sold sponsorships and advanced native formats—supported by intelligent workflows, privacy-centric first-party data activation, and deep insight into user behavior and performance.Passendo integrates seamlessly with more than 60 ESPs and now supports monetization for almost 10,000 publisher newsletters worldwide. Publishers who succeed with Passendo include industry leaders such as The Economist, The Telegraph, Zoopla, Northstar Travel Group, and Gulf Energy Information—each using our platform to grow premium email revenue with greater efficiency, control, and clarity. Founded in 2016 in Denmark by two ad-tech pioneers, Passendo has grown into a global standard for email advertising, recognized for its commitment to publisher success, transparency, and sustainable long-term monetization. Learn more at https://passendo.com/

