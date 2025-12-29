Susy Boschetti Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Susy Boschetti, Founder and Director of SALT Academy, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how turning personal struggle into purpose led to the creation of a pioneering K–12 microschool built for students who learn differently.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Boschetti explores why heart and courage matter more than expertise when building something meaningful, and breaks down how empathy, patience, and evidence-based instruction can transform a child's learning journey and shape a legacy in education.“Every child deserves to be seen, understood, and taught in a way that honors who they are,” said Boschetti.Susy’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/susy-boschetti

