Boostr Launches the Boostr Agent Series: An Expanding Suite of AI Agents Purpose-Built for Modern Media Teams

Boostr

New AI workforce automates end-to-end media workflows, eliminating manual data entry and reclaiming strategic time for sales and operations teams.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boostr today announced the launch of the Boostr Agent Series, a powerful and evolving suite of AI agents designed to automate manual work, reduce errors, and accelerate performance for media organizations. Purpose-built for Sales, Planning, and Ad Operations teams, the Boostr Agent Series gives organizations something invaluable: time back—freeing teams to focus on strategic, revenue-driving work instead of administrative execution.The Boostr Agent Series introduces a coordinated lineup of specialized agents that support key functions across the entire media lifecycle. Several core agents are live today, with additional agents launching throughout 2026, forming an ever-expanding AI workforce tailored to the operational realities of media businesses.“Boostr Agent Series is about giving teams their time back and helping them make smarter decisions, faster,” said Patrick O’Leary, CEO at Boostr. “The initial capabilities demonstrate the significant impact AI can have on operational efficiency, and this is only the beginning. As we continue to expand the series, media organizations will be able to work with unprecedented speed, accuracy, and confidence.”Addressing Some of the Media’s Most Time-Consuming WorkflowsThe first wave of agents is designed to streamline the most time-consuming and error-prone workflows in media operations, covering planning, revisions, ad operations, trafficking, first-party reporting, and third-party delivery.Planning + Revisions AgentThe Planning and Revisions agent automates the process of building media plans and managing ongoing revisions throughout the lifecycle of a buy. It ingests file-based plans and recommends how to set them up in the OMS for users to make “last-mile” adjustments. This saves hours of time per IO and eliminates costly campaign setup errors.Trafficking AgentThe Trafficking Agent automatically matches the creative to the correct IO lines and sends them to the appropriate ad server for activation. This dramatically reduces operational load and supports teams who are expected to do more with less.First Party Delivery Reporting AgentThe First Party Delivery Agent automates sending weekly publisher delivery reports to buyers. This agent eliminates the need for operations team members to fill out time-consuming delivery reports every week.Third Party Delivery AgentThe Third Party Delivery Agent automates collecting buyer delivery statistics and automatically populates them in the OMS daily. This enables publishers to view and optimize campaigns using the same data buyers use to judge performance, eliminating costly over-delivery and reconciliation issues.Across all agents, Boostr offers human-in-the-loop controls and real-time dashboards, ensuring teams can validate output, monitor workflows, and maintain full confidence in execution.Powering the Next Generation of Media TeamsThe Boostr Agent Series is designed to help media organizations operate with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence by delivering:AI-Driven Precision – Minimize human error while automating repetitive, manual workflows.Real-Time Intelligence – Enable faster, more informed decisions across sales, planning, and operations.Seamless Integration – Designed to work within existing systems and workflows.Role-Specific Agents – Purpose-built AI agents aligned to the unique needs of each function.Scalable, Future-Ready Innovation – An expanding agent lineup planned to roll out quarterly through 2026 and beyond.AvailabilityThe first collection of Boostr Agents is available now, with new agents rolling out every quarter. To explore the Boostr Agent Series or request a demo, visit http://boostr.com About BoostrBoostr is the most comprehensive and accurate digital transformation platform for managing advertising sales and delivery in the media industry. Purpose-built by media professionals, Boostr offers CRM, OMS, automated RFP response tools—and now, the Boostr Agent Series, a powerful suite of AI assistants designed to streamline workflows and drive smarter decisions across the revenue org. Boostr’s solutions integrate seamlessly with your preferred apps and systems, from ad servers and DSPs to marketing automation and ERP/Finance tools, ensuring your teams can work the way they want while maximizing value. This approach enhances productivity and eliminates data latency that comes from manual syncing, so you always have the real-time information you need. Learn more at boostr.com.

