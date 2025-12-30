Procede Software Earns a Place on the Union-Tribune’s 2025 Metro San Diego Top Workplaces List

The company’s inclusion on the list affirms its continued focus on fostering a culture that values each employees’ contributions and commitment

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, today announced it has been awarded a Top Workplaces designation by The San Diego Union-Tribune for 2025. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute, among others.Procede CEO Larry Kettler said, “Throughout our twenty-plus year history, Procede has recognized the correlation between a strong internal culture and our ability to consistently deliver real value for our customers.” He continued, “Winning this honor again is so meaningful because it directly reflects the voice of our employees and celebrates their talent and dedication.”Procede prioritizes investing in its team’s growth and development, with a strong focus on learning, career progression, and preparing employees for leadership roles. The company fosters a culture that values collaboration, shared ownership, and diverse perspectives, resulting in a productive, thriving culture company-wide.“We’re beyond proud to receive this award again, an achievement made possible by our employees,” said Nabyl Alvarez, senior vice president of people and culture. She continued, “The strength of our culture shows up in the pride people take in their work and in the long-term commitment they’ve built with Procede.”Long-standing leadership tenure remains a defining strength of Procede’s workplace culture, with many leaders and managers celebrating ten or more years with the company.“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”About Procede SoftwareSince 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of MicrosoftSQL technology to provide advanced Windowsand browser-based applications with real-time information. Learn more about Procede Software at www.procedesoftware.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.About Energage LLCMaking the world a better place to work together.Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.Media ContactJen YorkProcede Softwaremarketing@procedesoftware.com###

