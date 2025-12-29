Results of Toll Enforcement on NYS Thruway

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York State Police Troop T, in partnership with the New York State Thruway Authority, seized 170 vehicles and issued more than 1,000 tickets during four statewide enforcement details on the Thruway system that targeted drivers who persistently violated tolls, and had ghost plates and illegible or missing license plates. The details occurred this fall along the Thruway in Albany, the Hudson Valley and Syracuse. The owners of 30 vehicles that were impounded and had suspended registrations owed nearly $82,000 in unpaid tolls and fees to the Thruway Authority. The Authority has since recovered almost $38,000, representing 46 percent of the total owed, from 16 vehicle owners.

“Cracking down on persistent toll-evaders makes driving on the Thruway system fairer and more affordable for New Yorkers, all while funding critical infrastructure improvements that make our roads safer and more reliable,” Governor Hochul said. “Initiatives like these get bad actors off our roads and allow us to continue making historic investments in our roads, bridges and tunnels, giving everyone a better, safer ride.”

This is the second major operation on the Thruway this year, following a coordinated enforcement campaign consisting of three enforcement details that took place over the summer, resulting in State Police seizing 140 vehicles and issuing 711 tickets. The summer and fall enforcement details resulted in the Authority recovering $116,000 of the $207,000 owed (56 percent) from 37 vehicle owners.

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “These enforcement crackdowns send a clear message to drivers who don’t pay their tolls that we’re not going to tolerate illegal behavior. We will continue to protect our tolling customers who follow the rules. We thank Governor Hochul and New York State Police Troop T for making this issue a top priority along with our partners who took part in this operation, including the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “These enforcement details affirm our commitment to holding accountable those who use fake, stolen and obscured license plates. These offenders are not only breaking the law, but they are also putting other motorists at risk. I thank Governor Hochul for her sustained support and the Thruway Authority for its steadfast partnership. We also appreciate the Department of Motor Vehicles for its participation in these important enforcement efforts.”

Across the country, there has been a notable increase in the use of fraudulent or “ghost” plates over the past few years to avoid cameras used to collect tolls without stopping. Additionally, some motorists also intentionally cover, obstruct and deface license plates, or use fake temporary tags, or “temp tags,” to make it harder for cameras and license plate readers to identify the vehicles.

On Tuesday, Sept. 30, State Police impounded 59 vehicles from motorists crossing the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (GMMCB), which connects Westchester and Rockland counties, 25 for toll evasion. Troopers issued 206 tickets as part of the operation, including 128 for license plate violations.

On Thursday, Oct. 16, State Police impounded 14 vehicles from motorists on I-90 in Syracuse, 1 for toll evasion. The operation resulted in 195 tickets, including 60 for plate violations.

On Tuesday, Oct. 28, State Police impounded 35 vehicles from motorists on I-87 in Albany, 4 for toll evasion. Troopers issued 308 tickets, including 145 for plate violations, during the operation.

On Thursday, Nov. 20, State Police impounded 62 vehicles from motorists crossing the GMMCB, 17 for toll evasion. Troopers issued 329 tickets as part of the operation, including 153 for license plate violations.

Date Location Total Tickets Issued Tickets for License Plate Violations Total Vehicles Impounded Vehicles Impounded for Toll Evasion 9.30.25 GMMCB 206 128 59 25 10.16.25 I-90 in Syracuse 195 60 14 1 10.28.25 I-87/90 in Albany 308 145 35 4 11.20.25 GMMCB 329 153 62 17 TOTAL 1,038 486 170 47

Troopers focused on suspended registrations, many of which had been suspended for unpaid tolls or lack of insurance, which resulted in the vehicle being towed. Additionally, Troopers issued tickets for fraudulent and obstructed license plates, as well as speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, cell phone use, driving with an expired driver’s license or expired registration, and other violations. The Troop T Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit (CVEU) also participated to enforce safety standards and regulations for trucks, buses and other commercial vehicles. In addition to violations referenced above, over the course of the four targeted campaigns, troopers also made several arrests for driving while intoxicated (DWI), drugs and warrant-related charges. During the Nov. 20 operation on the GMMCB, investigators from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles joined with State Police to help identify non-compliant vehicles and motorists.

State Police Troop T led the operation while the Thruway Authority’s Traffic Safety and Maintenance teams in all four of its Divisions assisted with traffic control.

E-ZPass and Tolls By Mail

Motorists can avoid violation fees and registration suspensions by paying their toll bills on time either through E-ZPass or Tolls By Mail.

With a New York E-ZPass, passenger and commercial vehicles receive up to a 75 percent discount on New York State Thruway Tolls (discount applies to E-ZPass NY Tag transactions only). Visit e-zpassny.com for more information or to create an account. If you don’t have E-ZPass, an image of the license plate is used to send a toll bill to the vehicle’s registered owner using the address on file with DMV. You can use the free Tolls NY app to manage your E-ZPass account or pay your Tolls By Mail bill.

Toll bills are mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner within 30 to 40 days of travel using the address on file with the DMV. Motorists can sign up for text alerts at e-zpassny.com to be notified when their tolls are available to pay sooner. Toll bills must be paid by the due date to prevent additional fees. If unpaid, a second bill is issued with a $5 late fee. If still unpaid, the bill escalates to a violation which includes a $50 per notice fee and may be sent to collections after 30 days.

The Thruway Authority has also established an Office of the Toll Payer Advocate to assist customers who are unable to resolve toll issues relating to their Thruway travel through the E-ZPass/Tolls By Mail Customer Service Center. The Advocate helps to ensure that all toll payers receive fair and responsive treatment.

About the Thruway Authority

The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway, built in the early 1950s, is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. The maintenance and operation of the Thruway system is funded primarily by tolls. The Thruway Authority does not receive any dedicated federal, state or local tax dollars and is paid for by those who drive the Thruway, including one-third of drivers from out of state.

In 2024, the Thruway Authority processed more than 400 million toll transactions and motorists drove 8.2 billion miles on the Thruway. The Authority’s 2026-2030 Capital Plan invests $2.8 billion into infrastructure and equipment, an increased commitment of $860 million into the system, or 45 percent since the approval of a multi-year toll adjustment plan in 2023. The increased investment will lead to work on approximately 60 percent of the Thruway’s more than 2,800 pavement lane miles as well as the replacement or restoration of 18 percent of the Thruway’s 819 bridges.

The Thruway is one of the safest roadways in the country with a fatality rate far below the nationwide index, and toll rates are among the lowest in the country compared to similar toll roads. The Thruway’s base passenger vehicle toll rate is less than $0.05 per mile, compared to the Ohio Turnpike ($0.06 per mile), the New Jersey Turnpike (up to $0.39 per mile) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike ($0.16 per mile).

The lives of Thruway Authority employees, roadway workers and emergency personnel depend on all of those who travel the highway. Motorists should stay alert and pay attention while driving, slow down in work zones and move over when they see a vehicle on the side of the road. The State’s Move Over Law, which was expanded in March 2024, requires drivers to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped along the roadway. Safety is a shared responsibility.

