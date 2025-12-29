RIDOT Closing I-95 North Welcome Center in Richmond for Renovations Including New Restrooms

Effective January 5, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close the Rhode Island Welcome Center building for interior renovations and utility upgrades, including new restrooms, for the busy facility on I-95 North between Exit 4 (Hopkinton/Hope Valley) and Exit 7 (Route 138) in Richmond.

RIDOT has installed temporary restroom facilities with heat/air conditioning that will be available for motorists to use until the building reopens in late fall 2026. RIDOT is also relocating tourist information to a temporary trailer with security personnel next to the temporary restrooms. These facilities will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Limited vending machines will be available during construction.

The $4.1 million project will make numerous mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades to the facility, including a new well and pump station to supply water to the building. The restrooms will be completely gutted and replaced. Other improvements include new flooring, interior painting, a new welcome/greeter desk and countertop area, and upgraded security systems. The Welcome Center will continue to stock tourism information for various regions of Rhode Island.

The Welcome Center was opened in 1989 but closed by prior RIDOT administrations from 2012-2016. The Department has made numerous improvements to the building over the last 10 years, including exterior painting and landscaping, a new roof, and the addition of security personnel 24 hours a day, seven days a week (previously it was only open during the day). On average, more than 180,000 people visit the center annually.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The improvements to the Welcome Center are made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks [ridot.net].