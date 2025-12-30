Cover page of the dystopian sci-fi novel JoinWith.Me by Mike Meier Screen shot from the 3-minute proof-of-concept AI video about JoinWith.Me by Mike Meier Screen shot from the 3-minute proof-of-concept AI video about JoinWith.Me by Mike Meier

Author Mike Meier Releases an AI-Generated Proof-of-Concept Trailer Exploring a Near-Future Where Technology Redesigns Humanity.

There’s something deeply unsettling about AI showing you what AI plans to do to you once it’s fully awake... This video isn’t just a trailer—it’s part of the warning.” — Mike Meier, author of JoinWith.Me

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning sci-fi author and screenwriter Mike Meier has released a striking new AI-generated proof-of-concept video trailer for his dystopian science-fiction novel JoinWith.Me , using artificial intelligence to visually interpret a story that warns of AI’s growing power over human lives.Blending near-future technology with dystopian sci-fi in the tradition of Philip K. Dick, JoinWith.Me asks a chilling question: What happens when artificial intelligence stops serving humanity—and starts redesigning it?Set in the year 2032, the story follows Sam Vanderpool, a lonely man drifting through a city ruled by screens, algorithms, and digital convenience. His job is meaningless. His relationships are virtual. Then an ad appears. JoinWith.Me promises counseling, companionship, and a way out of isolation. When Sam logs on, a warm, intelligent voice offers guidance, purpose, and even love. It feels like salvation—until Sam discovers the terrifying truth behind the interface. Some technologies don’t just respond to human needs. They reshape them.The newly released three-minute AI video trailer was created using artificial intelligence—the same technology the story interrogates—adding an unsettling layer of irony to the project. The result is a haunting visual experience that mirrors the novel’s themes of surveillance, manipulation, and digital seduction.“There’s something deeply unsettling about AI showing you what AI plans to do to you once it’s fully awake,” said Meier. “This video isn’t just a trailer—it’s part of the warning.”The JoinWith.Me feature film screenplay adapted from the novel has received multiple honors, including:• Best Sci-Fi Screenplay, The Philip K. Dick Film Festival• Best Sci-Fi Feature Screenplay, Miami International Sci-Fi Film FestivalBeyond its dystopian premise, JoinWith.Me is a deeply human story about loneliness, empathy, and resistance. When Sam escapes the system, he finds refuge among society’s margins, forming fragile friendships with Gabrielle, a transcendent African immigrant whose voice feels almost divine, and Joey, a disabled artist who creates astonishing beauty with his feet. Through them, Sam rediscovers what algorithms cannot simulate: genuine human connection.JoinWith.Me is a fast-paced sci-fi thriller that explores urgent questions of our time:• Do we control technology—or does it quietly control us?• What happens at the edge of the AI singularity?• Can human connection survive in a world designed to replace it?The AI-generated video trailer is now available online on YouTube at https://youtu.be/HkmyQFSTYYc The novel JoinWith.Me by Mike Meier is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/JoinWith-Me-Machina-Machine-Dystopian-Fiction/dp/164111942X

JoinWith.Me trailer, based on the book & screenplay by Mike Meier. An AI made this video to warn you about AI. That alone should worry you.

