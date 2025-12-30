Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Market Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices market is dominated by a mix of global biomedical technology leaders and specialized laboratory equipment manufacturers. Companies are focusing on automation, high-throughput extraction systems, and integration with digital diagnostic workflows to improve efficiency and accuracy in molecular testing. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders aiming to identify growth opportunities, strategic collaborations, and technology differentiation across clinical, research, and pharmaceutical laboratories.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Market?

According to our research, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc led global sales in 2024 with a 8% market share. The Life Sciences Solutions division of the company partially involved in the automated nucleic acid extraction devices market, provides instruments, reagents and consumables for biological and medical research, diagnosis of disease and discovery and production of new medicines and vaccines

How Concentrated Is the Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 32% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects the industry’s dependence on advanced automation technologies, strict regulatory standards in molecular diagnostics, and the need for high-precision, scalable genomic workflow solutions. Leading vendors such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, QIAGEN, Merck Group, and Becton Dickinson maintain dominance through comprehensive product portfolios, robust global distribution networks, and long-standing customer trust across clinical, pharmaceutical, and research settings. As demand for high-throughput molecular testing, precision medicine, and decentralized diagnostics continues to rise, the market is expected to see increased innovation-driven competition, strategic collaborations, and potential consolidation among key players.

•Leading companies include:

oThermo Fisher Scientific Inc (8%)

oF. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (7%)

oQIAGEN N.V (3%)

oThe Merck Group (3%)

oBecton Dickinson and Company (2%)

oAnalytik Jena GmbH+Co. KG (2%)

oTecan Group Ltd (1%)

oPromega Corporation (1%)

oBruker Corporation (ELITechGroup) (1%)

oHamilton Company (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Applied BioCode, Inc, Omega Bio-tek, Inc, Gold Standard Diagnostics Corp, Bionano Genomics, Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PacBio), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, QIAGEN N.V, Roche Diagnostics GmbH, Beckman Coulter, Inc. (a Danaher Corporation company), Promega Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, PerkinElmer, Inc. (now Revvity, Inc.), Agilent Technologies, Inc, Hamilton Company, AutoGen, Inc, LGC Biosearch Technologies (a division of LGC Group), Norgen Biotek Corp, Aurora Biomed Inc, and Analytik Jena GmbH are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Yourgene Health plc, Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies Co, Ltd, QIAGEN N.V, TIANGEN BIOTECH (Beijing) Co, Ltd, Sansure Biotech Inc, Kurabo Industries Ltd, Shimadzu Corporation, Seegene Inc, Bioneer Corporation, and Genolution Inc are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: CleanNA, Invitek Diagnostics GmbH, Festo SE & Co. KG, Synchron Lab Automation GmbH, Innuscreen GmbH, QIAGEN N.V, Analytik Jena GmbH, Roche Diagnostics Deutschland GmbH, DiaSorin S.p.A, Grifols S.A are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: QIAGEN N.V, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Roche Diagnostics (a division of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Promega Corporation, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc are leading companies in this region.

•South America: MGI Tech Co, Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Diagnostics), QIAGEN N.V, Promega Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc are leading companies in this region

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Innovative Cartridge-Based Platform is accelerating genomic analysis

•Example: One BioMed Pte Ltd X8 HMW DNA Cartridge Kits (May 2023) assigns extracting high molecular weight (HMW) deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) across diverse sample types.

•These innovative system enables rapid, high-quality deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) extraction without mechanical disruption or ethanol-based steps—ideal for long-read sequencing and genome assembly applications

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Investing in advanced automation and robotics integration to improve extraction speed and accuracy

•Expanding collaborations with research institutes and diagnostic laboratories to enhance product validation and adoption

•Developing user-friendly and portable devices for point-of-care and field applications

•Implementing strong regulatory compliance and quality assurance frameworks to ensure safety and market access

