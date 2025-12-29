Learn to create fishing lures with MDC at the Boone County Nature School on Jan. 7

Body

COLUMBIA, MO. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites participants ages 14 and older to learn how to make their own fishing lures at a free event on Jan. 7 at the Boone County Nature School. The event will run from 5-7 p.m.

Participants will be given a demonstration on how to tie a fly, make a swim jig, and paint lures before having the opportunity to create their own lures to bring home. All materials needed will be supplied.

This hands-on activity will also explain what conditions and situations each type of lure is best suited for. Information on how to fish different lures, what species to target, and ideal times of year based on each lure will be covered.

Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oJE. Participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a registered adult. Questions concerning this event can be directed to Madeline Cox at Madeline.Cox@mdc.mo.gov. The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 S. Tom Bass Rd. Columbia, MO 65203.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.