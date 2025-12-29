Realty of America redefines agent training with the ROA Success Vault

Success Vault is a proprietary learning platform that turns complexity into clarity, guiding agents through every stage of building a profitable business

The Success Vault was built by top producers who’ve closed over $17 billion. When you understand what agents truly face, you stop guessing and build the systems they need to grow.” — Eddie Garcia, CEO of Realty of America

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A widening gap now separates the businesses agents want to build from the training many brokerages rely on. Education in much of the industry remains centered on disconnected meetings and sporadic trainings that leave agents piecing together what comes next.The ROA Success Vault was built to replace that fragmentation with structure, sequence, and clear direction across every stage of an agent’s business.What sets this learning management system apart is its guided learning experience. A self-assessment establishes where focus is needed, guiding agents through custom-built training modules organized in a clear, sequential path aligned to each stage of their business.For Eddie Garcia, founder and CEO of Realty of America , the idea for the Success Vault grew from firsthand experience with what actually helps agents succeed beyond the next deal and what doesn’t.“This wasn’t built from theory. The Success Vault was created by our top producers who have collectively closed more than $17 billion in production. When you understand what agents truly face, you stop guessing. You build the systems you wish existed when everything depended on your ability to grow."The decision to develop the learning management system speaks directly to the leadership priorities guiding Realty of America: innovation, agent empowerment, and a clear model for building businesses beyond transaction-driven production.Chad Smith, Director of Education and Agent Success at ROA, sees the Success Vault as a way to remove the uncertainty many agents face as they move from one stage of their business to the next.“Too many agents are trying to grow without a clear path. The Success Vault shows them where to focus, what to work on now, and how each stage of their business connects to the next. This isn’t a one-time training program. It’s a career-long framework that guides agents from getting started, to producing consistently, to building a business with revenue beyond individual transactions.”The learning management system makes Realty of America’s position clear: agent success is not left to chance, personality, or short-term production thinking. It is built deliberately, supported consistently, and treated as a long-term responsibility, not a recruiting promise or a one-time initiative.The ROA Success Vault is now available to all Realty of America agents nationwide at no cost, reinforcing the company's philosophy that world class training should never be something agents are charged for. At ROA, training is not a profit center. It is a responsibility of leadership.About Realty of AmericaRealty of America (ROA) is a national real estate brokerage founded and led by Eddie Garcia and Mark Dimas, co-founder and president. Prior to launching ROA in September 2024, Garcia and Dimas each built two of the nation’s most successful independent brokerages — Realty of Chicago and Mark Dimas Properties — into multi-billion-dollar firms.Built on an agent-first model with revenue sharing and equity participation, Realty of America provides agents with pathways to benefit directly from the company’s growth while building long-term business ownership.The company operates on a tech-native infrastructure supported by a fully integrated technology stack that includes Follow Up Boss, RealScout, Cloze, SkySlope, Okta, DigiSign, the ROA App, and a proprietary learning management system, with an internal AI team automating back-office workflows from onboarding through settlement. This allows leaders and agents to focus on production and growth rather than day-to-day operational complexity.Realty of America’s 27,000-square-foot national headquarters, located in the greater Chicago area, anchors its nationwide operations as the company continues to grow its national presence.

