MSP Radio Acquires Small Biz Thoughts and IT Service Provider University

MSP Radio Logo

A Values-Driven Deal Focused on Independence, Education, and Community

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MSP Radio, led by technology analyst and industry educator Dave Sobel, today announced the acquisition of Small Biz Thoughts and IT Service Provider University (ITSPU) from founder Karl W. Palachuk.The acquisition unites two of the most trusted names in the managed services profession — combining MSP Radio’s media infrastructure and business operations with Small Biz Thoughts’ deep practitioner education and community leadership. The transaction was facilitated by James Kernan of Kernan Consulting, a respected advisor known for guiding successful MSP transitions.A Natural Transition Between Two Industry BuildersFor Karl Palachuk, 66, this transition represents a thoughtful move from day-to-day operations to focus on writing, mentoring, and content creation.For Dave Sobel, 50, it continues his long-standing mission to educate and empower MSPs — not by creating another community, but by adding meaningful value to the ones that already exist.“From day one, I’ve said I didn’t want to build another community — the industry already has great ones,” said Sobel. “What I wanted was to support those communities by delivering deeper insight, better education, and more practical tools. This acquisition lets us do exactly that — to expand on what Karl has built without changing its spirit.”“At this point in my career, I want to spend more time creating and teaching,” added Palachuk. “Dave shares my commitment to independence and education, and he understands that Small Biz Thoughts is about service, not scale. I couldn’t imagine a better person to carry this work forward.”Traditional Financing, Independent FutureIn an era of private-equity and investor-backed consolidation, this deal stands apart as a traditional small-business acquisition — financed through a local bank relationship Sobel has maintained since his own MSP ownership days.That community-based financing reflects the same principles both leaders have long advocated: trust, relationships, and small-business independence.“This is the kind of deal we talk about when we teach MSPs how to build sustainable businesses,” Sobel said. “A straightforward, relationship-driven loan with a local banker who’s known me for years — that’s what small business is all about. It keeps control where it belongs: with the people doing the work.”This structure ensures that MSP Radio — and its family of media and education properties — remains fully independent, with no external ownership or editorial influence.Transparency as a Teaching MomentBoth Sobel and Palachuk are intentionally sharing more about the acquisition than most private deals, using it as a teachable moment for MSPs and small-business owners exploring their own succession or growth paths.“We’re educators by nature,” Sobel said. “If our openness helps another MSP see how values, structure, and relationships can align in a deal like this, then we’ve turned our own transition into a lesson for the community.”What’s NextThe combined organization will operate under the Business of Tech umbrella, positioning it as the flagship platform for analysis, education, and connection across the MSP ecosystem.Under the new structure:• Small Biz Thoughts continues as a heritage community brand powered by Business of Tech.• IT Service Provider University becomes ITSPU — Powered by Business of Tech, continuing as the training and certification platform for MSPs.• Business of Tech remains the central daily channel for MSP news, analysis, and commentary.• Karl Palachuk will serve as Strategic Advisor and Instructor during a two-year transition period, ensuring continuity and community engagement.The transaction closed in 2026 following full due diligence and financing, with no outside investors or liabilities assumed.Combined Reach and ImpactTogether, Business of Tech and Small Biz Thoughts form one of the largest independent education and media platforms serving managed service providers worldwide:• 11,000+ newsletter subscribers across both organizations• 22,000+ YouTube subscribers with more than 1 million lifetime views• 15,000+ LinkedIn followers between Karl Palachuk and Business of Tech audiences• 6,000+ unique podcast listeners across Business of Tech and SMB Community Podcast• Over 4.5 million blog pageviews across both sites• A video library of more than 1,400 MSP-focused training and insight videosThat collective footprint reaches tens of thousands of MSP professionals globally, connecting independent media, education, and thought leadership under a single, trusted umbrella.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.