Dayco General Inc. Announces Rebrand to Dvorak Masonry & Concrete Inc.

Dvorak Masonry & Concrete Inc.

Our new name reflects who we are at our core—a family-owned business built on integrity and skilled tradesmen.” — Laura Dvorak

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dayco General Inc. is pleased to announce it has officially rebranded as Dvorak Masonry & Concrete Inc. as of December 2025; the same hardworking people, new name.The transition to Dvorak Masonry & Concrete Inc. honors the Dvorak family’s multi-generational legacy in the construction industry. The firm remains committed to its core specialties in commercial and residential masonry repair and concrete replacement , serving the Twin Cities metro from the western suburbs to Minneapolis and St. Paul.Our new name reflects who we are at our core—a family-owned business built on integrity and skilled tradesmen.For more information, visit www.dvorakmasonry.com or contact our team at 952-449-8643.Dayco General, Inc. is not affiliated with Dayco Concrete Company Inc.

