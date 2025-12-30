Tyler Mann Injury Law’s 'Soles for the Season' Campaign Delivers Shoes to Huntsville Children Through HEALS, Inc.

Tyler Mann Injury Law’s “Soles for the Season” Campaign

Holiday Initiative Raises $6,000 for Local Students While Celebrating Community

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyler Mann Injury Law has successfully concluded its “Soles for the Season” holiday campaign, a community-driven initiative created to provide new shoes for Huntsville-area children through HEALS, Inc. The campaign generated roughly $6,000 in donations and nearly 400 pairs of new shoes, helping provide footwear to local students and support their success in school.

Launched in partnership with HEALS, Inc., the Huntsville Havoc, and Academy Sports + Outdoors, the campaign invited community members to participate through an online entry system. For every entry submitted, Tyler Mann Injury Law committed to donating $1 to HEALS, Inc., reinforcing the firm’s ongoing dedication to giving back to the Huntsville community.

As part of the campaign, one participant was randomly selected as the giveaway winner, receiving a $250 Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card along with exclusive access to Tyler Mann’s luxury suite at an upcoming Huntsville Havoc home game.

Following the conclusion of the campaign, Tyler Mann hosted a special shopping day at a local Academy Sports + Outdoors location on December 16. During the shopping day, Tyler Mann personally participated in purchasing new shoes on behalf of the campaign, ensuring that children served through HEALS, Inc. would receive properly fitting footwear. The shoes purchased during this event were distributed to local students through HEALS, Inc.’s established network of school partnerships.

“Seeing this campaign come full circle and knowing it directly supported children in our community is incredibly meaningful,” said Tyler Mann, founding attorney at Tyler Mann Injury Law. “Something as simple as a new pair of shoes can make a real difference in a child’s confidence and day-to-day experience at school, and we’re grateful to everyone who took part in making that happen.”

Tyler Mann Injury Law serves as the Official Injury Lawyers of the Huntsville Havoc and continues to seek out opportunities to support local families and students through community-focused initiatives.

About HEALS, Inc.

HEALS, Inc. works to eliminate barriers to education by providing essential resources to students in need throughout the Huntsville area. Through partnerships with local schools, the organization supplies clothing, shoes, hygiene products, and other necessities that help students attend school ready to learn.

About Tyler Mann Injury Law

Tyler Mann Injury Law focuses on personal injury law, including motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation claims, and premises liability. Based in Huntsville, Alabama, the firm offers free, no-obligation consultations across North Alabama to accident and injury victims. Since opening its doors, Tyler Mann Injury Law has recovered more than $30,000,000 on behalf of injury victims.

