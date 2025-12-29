Peacock’s The Traitors Season 4 Premiere Official Watch Party at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in NYC, Thursday, Jan. 8

Peacock's The Traitors' Season 4 official season premiere viewing party set for Black Tap in NYC. The Traitors themed bar snacks and cocktails available at Black Tap official viewing parties.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peacock’s EmmyAward-winning series The Traitors kicks off its highly anticipated fourth season with an Official Watch Party at the globally recognized burger joint Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer (45 W. 35th St.) on Jan. 8, 2026. The event kicks off at 7:30 p.m., ahead of the 9 p.m. ET season premiere. It will immerse fans in the nail-biting world of The Traitors, combining suspense, high-stakes drama, deceit, competition, and plenty of Instagrammable moments. Reservations on OpenTable are highly encouraged, as walk-ins will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis.Black Tap NYC is transforming its event space into an immersive watch-party destination for The Traitors fans. Located on the ground floor of the adjacent Kixby Hotel, the space boasts multiple large-format screens and a premium sound system, ensuring every dramatic twist is experienced in full. Guests will also enjoy The Traitors-themed décor, and a custom step-and-repeat—perfect for capturing share-worthy moments and celebrating their fandom in style.Official satellite watch parties will be held simultaneously at Black Tap locations in Nashville and Dallas when the season premieres at 8 p.m. CT. Reservations are encouraged.Black Tap has created a limited-time menu for the occasion, offering guests a chance to indulge in specially curated bar food and cocktails inspired by the series. The specialty items include:Bar Food Items:- Savage Shishitos – Chili oil, hot seasoning, kimchi vinaigrette- Dagger Dogs (Some Hot, Some Not) - All beef mini-Frankfurters, hot honey, mustard aioliSignature Cocktails:- The Deceiver - A spicy twist on the classic dirty martini — smooth, briny, and with a kick- Smoke & Dagger - A smoky, citrusy, and subtly sweet cocktail made with mezcal and bourbon, a modern remix of a timeless classic“At Black Tap, we’re all about bringing people together over great food, drinks, and unforgettable moments,” said Julie Mulligan, CEO of Black Tap. “We’re thrilled to partner with Peacock to celebrate the season premiere of The Traitors and offer our guests a fun, experiential way to enjoy the drama and suspense of the show.”Following the premiere, Black Tap Nashville, Dallas, and Las Vegas at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas will host additional official viewing parties for The Traitors mid-season (January 29) and season finale (February 26), offering fans more chances to connect and experience the drama of the show in an immersive, social setting.# # #Food and beverage photography is available for download at https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1C52oF05tpBApicn-EJ7oGrxWmvENZAgl?usp=sharing About The Traitors:EmmyAward-winning The Traitors is a thrilling psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are at the heart of the game. The series follows some of the entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces as they embark on a gripping murder mystery game. Hosted by Alan Cumming at an ancient castle in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of intense missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.Among the contestants are the Traitors—players whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. As the Traitors secretly "murder" the Faithful one by one, the Faithful work to uncover their identities and banish them from the game. If all the Traitors are exposed and eliminated, the Faithful share the prize fund. But if a Traitor or Traitors make it to the end, they will walk away with the entire prize.The Traitors, airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, is produced by Studio Lambert, part of All3 Media, and executive produced by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Darrell Olsen, and Alan Cumming.For more information and the Season 4 trailer, visit the Peacock – The Traitors website at https://www.peacocktv.com/stream-tv/the-traitors # # #About Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer:Black Tap is the new take on a classic burger joint with a throwback downtown New York City vibe all its own. The menu features signature prime burgers like the All-American, The Texan Burger, and fan-favorite Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, along with chicken sandwiches, burger salads, wings, snacks, and sides. Black Tap's burgers have won numerous awards worldwide, and they're five-time winners at the New York City Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash competition. Black Tap's iconic CrazyShakemilkshakes include such flavors as the Cookies ‘N Cream Supreme, CakeShake, and Brooklyn Blackout. The beverage program features playful twists on classic cocktails, wines by the glass, and a solid selection of local brews, including a rotating seasonal selection on tap. Since opening its first 15-seat location in NYC's SoHo neighborhood in 2015, Black Tap has expanded the concept with locations in Las Vegas at The Venetian, Anaheim at the Downtown DisneyDistrict at DisneylandResort, Nashville, and Dallas as well as internationally to London, Geneva, Zurich, Singapore at Marina Bay Sands, Dubai, and more, with additional locations forthcoming. Website: www.blacktap.com . Follow Black Tap on Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/blacktap/ ) and TikTok ( https://www.tiktok.com/@blacktapnyc ).Media contacts:(Black Tap) Jim Havey, jim@llac.com(Peacock) Tim Cush, tim.cush@Nbcuni.com

