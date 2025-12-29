Learn the basics of trapping with MDC clinic Jan. 10-11 in St. James

Body

JAMES, Mo. – Participants are encouraged to register for an upcoming trapping clinic for beginners Jan. 10-11 in St. James.

Sponsored by Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), the Missouri Trappers Association (MTA), and The James Foundation, this “Beginners Trapping Clinic” will be a two-day event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 10 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 11 at Maramec Springs Park, at 21880 Maramec Spring Drive in St. James. There is a $7 vehicle entry fee to enter Maramec Spring Park.

The clinic is open to anyone age six years and older interested in learning how to trap all species of furbearers in a dry land or water setting. Children between six and 15 years old must have a registered adult with them. Registration is required at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214193

The clinic’s instructors will kick off the clinic with presentations on regulations, furbearer species, and various types of traps.

Mentors with MDC and MTA will then guide the participants through a hands-on approach in setting land and water traps. Participants will check their trap lines the following day and further develop their skills of skinning, fleshing, drying and other steps of fur handling.

Participants should dress for the weather as well as bring hip or chest waders for setting water traps. They should also bring their own lunch for both days.

Contact Conservation Educator Dwight Warnke at Dwight.Warnke@mdc.mo.gov or 573-368-2591, ext. 1584 for more details.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.



