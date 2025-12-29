Projio Names University of Pennsylvania Student Adithi Garood as Winner of Inaugural Future of Architecture Scholarship

Scholarship winner, Adithi Garood, is currently pursuing a Master's Degree in Environmental Building Design at the University of Pennsylvania’s Stuart Weitzman School of Design.

PORT WASHINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Projio, a digital marketing agency for architects and building professionals, is proud to announce Adithi Garood as the winner of its first annual Future of Architecture Scholarship Garood is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Environmental Building Design at the University of Pennsylvania’s Stuart Weitzman School of Design. She was selected from a pool of applicants across the U.S. who were tasked with exploring the theme of “Storytelling Through Digital Presence.”The scholarship was designed to support tech-forward students who bridge the gap between physical design and digital representation. Applicants were required to submit a written essay and a visual presentation detailing a strategy for presenting architectural work online, with a focus on experience, layout, and SEO.“We were incredibly impressed by Adithi’s ability to connect her design vision across both written and visual formats,” said Victoria Silecchia, CMO of Omnizant . “Her submission demonstrated how digital platforms can help people truly understand and connect with architectural projects they may never experience firsthand. Adithi highlighted how this kind of storytelling is especially powerful for sustainable and net-zero design, where broader understanding can drive meaningful, widespread impact.”Projio launched this annual scholarship to empower the next generation of architectural visionaries who blend aesthetics with modern technology. By highlighting the importance of a digital presence, Projio aims to help future architects effectively communicate their value in an increasingly online world.For more information about the Future of Architecture Scholarship or Projio’s digital marketing services, please visit projio.com About ProjioProjio, by Omnizant, is a digital marketing agency for architects and building professionals based in Port Washington, New York. We live at the nexus of architecture, design, and technology. From data-driven websites to strategic online marketing, we help architectural and design firms create digital experiences that are intuitive, accessible, and visually compelling — never sacrificing aesthetics for usability.

