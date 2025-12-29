BVG India and Senecio Robotics to Deploy Natural, AI-Driven Sterile Mosquito Technology in India

BVG Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Hanmantrao Gaikwad (left), Israel Consul General to West India Mr. Yaniv Revach, Senecio CEO Hanan Lepek (right) Release of sterile male mosquitoes Senecio mosquitoes inside the robotic unit being conveyed at a rate of up to 300 mosquitoes per second for automated packaging and subsequent release

Collaboration combines Israeli AI and robotics innovation with large-scale Indian execution to support sustainable public-health outcomes

Partnering with BVG allows us to localize production and deliver a solution that protects human health while respecting the environment” — Hanan Lepek

PUNE, INDIA, INDIA, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senecio Robotics , an Israel-based deep-tech company specializing in artificial intelligence and robotics, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BVG India Limited (BVG), one of India’s largest professional services providers, to introduce advanced Sterile Insect Technique (SIT) mosquito control solutions in India.The MoU was signed during a formal ceremony hosted with the support of the Israeli Embassy in India and graced by the presence of Mr. Yaniv Revach, Consul General of Israel to India, underscoring the growing collaboration between India and Israel in science-driven public-health innovation.The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to improving public health through science-based, environmentally responsible solutions, aligned with BVG’s guiding principle, “Humanity First,” and with broader India–Israel cooperation on innovation and sustainability.The solution is non-GMO, 100% natural, and chemical-free, involving no genetic modification, no gene editing, and no environmental spraying. It is designed to complement existing public-health measures while addressing growing concerns related to insecticide resistance, environmental impact, and long-term effectiveness.At the core of the initiative is the Sterile Insect Technique (SIT), a method recognized globally and supported within international public-health frameworks, including guidance published by the World Health Organization (WHO) for the safe planning, testing, and evaluation of SIT for mosquito control. The approach involves the controlled release of locally sourced, non-biting male mosquitoes that are rendered sterile. Because female mosquitoes typically mate only once, mating with sterile males results in non-viable eggs, leading over time to a natural reduction in the local mosquito population.Senecio Robotics brings a differentiated technological capability to SIT deployment through its AI- and robotics-driven production platform, which automates mosquito rearing, sorting, and quality assurance at industrial scale. This enables production facilities to be adapted to local mosquito species, climate conditions, and population density, while generating the volumes required to cover large urban and regional areas.“This MoU represents a practical step toward making SIT operational at scale,” said Hanan Lepek, Founder and CEO of Senecio Robotics.“Our AI and robotics platform was developed to transform a proven biological method into a reliable, scalable public-health solution. Partnering with BVG allows us to localize production and deliver a solution that protects human health while respecting the environment.”BVG contributes extensive nationwide execution capabilities, with operations across India and a workforce of more than 100,000 employees supporting complex, people-impacting programs. Commenting on the collaboration, BVG stated:“BVG India Limited and Israel-based Senecio Robotics have signed an MoU to introduce advanced, non-GMO mosquito control solutions in India using AI-driven Sterile Insect Technology (SIT), advancing sustainable public-health outcomes while protecting the environment. This collaboration reflects the shared India–Israel commitment to science-based innovation and scalable public-health solutions.”Addressing the significance of the collaboration, Mr. Yaniv Revach, Consul General of Israel to India, said:“Senecio Robotics is a novel Israeli company supported by the Israeli Innovation Authority and the BIRD Foundation, applying AI-driven Sterile Insect Technique to address mosquito populations. I believe that BVG’s expertise in facility management will give Senecio wider access across the Indian market, and together they can contribute to making India healthier.”Senecio Robotics operates with the support of the Israeli government as part of Israel’s innovation ecosystem in climate, health, and sustainability technologies. The company has also received support from the European Innovation Council (EIC) under the European Union’s Horizon 2020 program. In addition, Senecio previously participated in the official Israeli technology delegation to COP29, reflecting its role in applying AI and robotics to scalable, nature-based public-health solutions.The collaboration will focus on establishing localized production capabilities and deployment pathways in India, in coordination with relevant stakeholders and authorities. The initiative aims to support long-term mosquito population management without harming non-target species or ecosystems.About Senecio RoboticsSenecio Robotics is an Israeli deep-tech company developing AI- and robotics-based systems to industrialize the Sterile Insect Technique for mosquito population control. The company focuses on scalable, non-GMO, chemical-free solutions that support sustainable public-health outcomes. Senecio is supported by the Israeli government and the European Union’s European Innovation Council.About BVG India LimitedBVG India Limited is one of India’s largest professional services providers, employing more than 100,000 people nationwide. Guided by its principle “Humanity First,” BVG delivers large-scale services and solutions across public health, infrastructure, and essential services. The organization is committed to improving quality of life through responsible, people-centered execution.

