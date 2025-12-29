The Steele County Clerk of Court office closed Monday, Dec. 29. Patrons may contact the Griggs County Clerk of Court office at 701-797-2772 for assistance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.