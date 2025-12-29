SEO Expert Ivan Bolfek Releases Groundbreaking Book Series on Digital Strategies – Now Available for Readers Worldwide

Molly9 SEO

ZAGREB, ZAGREB, CROATIA, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally recognized SEO strategist Ivan Bolfek, with more than 25 years of experience in the IT and digital marketing industry, proudly announces that his new series of books on search engine optimization, digital strategy, and online growth is now officially on sale. The launch represents a milestone in making advanced SEO knowledge accessible to a broad audience, from entrepreneurs and marketers to students and professionals seeking to strengthen their digital presence.The books by Ivan Bolfek are available for purchase on Amazon, making them easily accessible to readers worldwide. They can be found in both digital and print formats through Amazon’s global marketplace, allowing professionals, entrepreneurs, and students to quickly obtain the titles and start applying the SEO strategies and insights presented in the series.The newly released books reflect Ivan Bolfek’s long-term commitment to education and knowledge sharing in the field of SEO and digital strategy. Written from real-world experience rather than theory alone, the books guide readers through modern search engine optimization practices, semantic content planning, and sustainable online growth. They are designed as practical resources that readers can return to repeatedly, whether they are building a new project, improving an existing website, or deepening their understanding of how search, content, and technology work together in today’s digital ecosystem.The books, now available through leading online platforms, provide practical insights into SEO, semantic analysis, content creation, link-building strategies, and the integration of artificial intelligence in digital marketing. Drawing on decades of hands-on expertise, Bolfek has structured the series to combine theoretical foundations with step-by-step practical approaches, making it both educational and actionable."My goal is to make SEO knowledge more transparent and approachable," says Ivan Bolfek. "The digital landscape is rapidly evolving, and professionals at every level need clear, practical guidance to navigate challenges and harness opportunities. These books are written to bridge that gap."As one of high school internet pioneers in the online industry since the mid 1990s, Bolfek’s life reflects a deep understanding of how search engines, online user behavior, and content ecosystems have transformed over the decades. His expertise spans a wide range of advanced SEO techniques, from technical audits and keyword research to semantic optimization, authority-building, and AI-driven content strategies. This broad perspective is reflected in the book series, offering readers a rare opportunity to learn directly from one of the region’s most experienced digital experts.The launch is not only a celebration of Bolfek’s publishing journey but also an extension of his commitment to knowledge-sharing and innovation. Each volume in the series is designed to serve as both a reference guide and a toolkit, allowing readers to immediately apply lessons to their own websites, businesses, or campaigns.Beyond his work as an author, Ivan Bolfek continues to provide consulting and advisory services through freelancer studio Molly9 Agency ( https://molly9.agency https://molly9.com.hr ), where he and his team deliver tailored SEO solutions for clients across Europe and worldwide. His consulting practice emphasizes strategic planning, data-driven analysis, and sustainable online growth, reflecting the same values embedded in his newly released books.Ivan Bolfek is also the driving force behind the Croatian internet Portal Limun ( https://limun.com.hr ), an independent online platform dedicated to sustainable living, conscious choices, and thoughtful engagement with modern life. Drawing on his extensive background in IT, digital publishing, and SEO, Bolfek envisioned Limun as a space where quality content, environmental awareness, and long-term value take priority over short-term trends and click-driven media models. The portal explores topics such as plant-based nutrition, health, ecology, technology with purpose, and mindful everyday practices, all presented in a clear, accessible, and well-researched manner. By applying his expertise in content strategy, semantic structuring, and ethical search optimization, Bolfek has helped Limun grow organically into a trusted resource for readers interested in living more sustainably and responsibly, while also demonstrating how independent publishing can succeed online without compromising its values.

