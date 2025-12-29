First Robotic Surgery Performed in Armenia at Slavmed Medical Center

Armenia's first-ever robotic surgery at Slavmed Medical Center. Armine Hovakimyan, Founder Slavmed Medical Center. Minister of Health of the Republic of Armenia, Anahit Avanesyan

Armenia marked a major healthcare milestone with its first-ever robotic surgery at Slavmed Medical Center.

The introduction of a robotic surgical system is one of our strategic priorities.It marks the beginning of a new era in surgical care, setting higher standards for precision, safety, and effectiveness” — Armine Hovakimyan, Founder Slavmed Medical Center.

YEREVAN, ARMENIA, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armenia has reached a significant milestone in healthcare with the successful initiation of its first-ever robotic surgery, performed at Slavmed Medical Center. The procedure marks the introduction of robotic-assisted surgery into Armenian clinical practice, signaling a new phase in the country’s adoption of advanced medical technologies and precision-based care.The intervention was conducted using a next-generation robotic surgical system designed to support minimally invasive procedures with a high degree of accuracy and control. It enhances surgical visualization and stability, enabling precise movements that contribute to improved clinical outcomes, reduced operative trauma, and shorter recovery periods for patients.The first robotic-assisted surgical procedures in Armenia were performed by a multidisciplinary team at SlavMed Medical Center, including Levon Grigoryan, Head of the Endoscopy Department; Mher Mkhitaryan, Head of the Urology Department; and Vahe Ter-Minasyan, Oncologist-Gynecologist. The initial interventions covered general surgery, urology, and gynecology, demonstrating the system’s capacity for application across multiple surgical specialties and its potential for broader clinical use.Reflecting on the broader importance of introducing advanced technologies into Armenia’s healthcare system, Minister of Health of the Republic of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan noted: “Robotic surgery sets new standards in surgical care. It is important that advanced medical services in Armenia remain accessible and that robotic surgery becomes more widely available nationwide. Being a pioneer carries certain risks, but also creates opportunities for others to follow innovation and experience.”The launch of robotic surgery followed a rigorous and methodical preparation process. Recognizing that the effectiveness of advanced medical technology depends on professional expertise, the medical center invested heavily in capacity building. Surgeons and clinical staff completed specialized training programs abroad and conducted all preparatory stages under the supervision of invited international experts, ensuring full operational readiness and patient safety.“The introduction of a robotic surgical system is one of our strategic priorities. It marks the beginning of a new era in surgical care, setting higher standards for precision, safety, and treatment effectiveness,” emphasized Armine Hovakimyan, Founder of Slavmed Medical Center.She added that beyond direct clinical application, the robotic system’s advanced technological capabilities create opportunities for professional education and long-term sector development. Slavmed plans to use the platform to organize specialized training programs and professional courses in robotic surgery, contributing to the development of local expertise and strengthening Armenia’s surgical ecosystem.According to the medical team, robotic-assisted surgery offers particular benefits for patients with complex or severe conditions, significantly improving treatment quality and post-operative quality of life. By making advanced surgical care available domestically, the system is also expected to reduce the need for patients to seek treatment abroad.Additionally, it supports the expansion of telemedicine and enables closer collaboration with leading international specialists.The system also integrates advanced communication infrastructures, including 5G, broadband, fiber-optic, and satellite connectivity, ensuring secure and uninterrupted operation and enabling the safe application of medical innovations in line with international best practices.

